Register Now for the 2025 Fall Alternative Education Association Conference

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine has announced that its fall conference will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Marti Stevens Learning Center in Skowhegan from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the theme “Connection!”

The 2025 Fall AEA Conference will showcase inspiring alternative education success stories from around the state. It will also feature engaging breakout learning groups and regional connection meetings. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, share, and connect with fellow educators committed to student success through alternative pathways.

  • Cost: The 2025 Fall AEA Conference is $75 per person. (Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost.)
  • Date and Time:Friday, November 14, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location:Marti Stevens Learning Center (140 Academy Circle, Skowhegan, ME 04976)

Please click here to register.  Registration must be completed by November 6, 2025.

With questions, please contact Tristen Hinkle, AEA President, at thinkle@msad54.org or Tracey Menard, AEA Vice President, at menart@portlandschools.org.

