A Space for Teens, Built by Teens: The Belfast Teen Center

In the middle of downtown Belfast, a new space has opened its doors. It is made for teenagers, by teenagers and is aptly named the Belfast Teen Center. In a time when it has become increasingly difficult for young people to find a safe, welcoming place to hang out, this is a rare and vital resource: a community hub where teens can gather after school.

The idea grew from conversations at Belfast Area High School. Nadejda Stancioff, a school social worker, recalled how a handful of students experiencing homelessness described feeling isolated in their individual experiences. She asked if they would be interested in getting together as a group, and they agreed to that idea. That small gathering quickly helped the teenagers to feel less alone. This group went on to serve as an advisory board for But Still I Am One, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering young adults who are experiencing homelessness in Waldo County.

The students had plenty of ideas for how to better support youth like themselves, but one issue stood out above the rest: the need for a space to gather. They pointed to a critical gap in their day—the hours between school dismissal and bedtime when many had nowhere to go. Their vision was simple but powerful; they wanted a space within walking distance from school where teenagers could hang out, do homework, charge their phones, and grab a snack or a hot meal. The space would not be limited to teens experiencing homelessness; it would be open to anyone who wanted a place to go.

One of the students in this group pitched the idea as an Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) project—a center for teenagers that she called, “Freely You.” In this ELO, this student conducted community organizing, event planning, and marketing, culminating in a trial run consisting of a one-night event that she organized and hosted. Her vision quickly gained traction; what began as a student-led ELO grew into a full-fledged community project.

“I think it’s so important that this is a project that grew organically from student efforts. Kids had the ideas, and a few adults got interested and took the idea seriously,” Solomon Heifets, the Belfast ELO Coordinator, said. “Then, a few more adults and a few more students got involved, and it has very quickly snowballed into a true community collaboration.”

Stancioff said she imagines the Belfast Teen Center as a one-stop shop—always staffed by caring adults—where teenagers can find toiletries, food, warm clothes, and other essentials. For Stancioff, the project feels energizing and full of possibility. Her focus is on ensuring that it is sustainable.

Stancioff shared that a lot of the inspiration for the Belfast Teen Center came from The Landing Place in Rockland, a resource hub that also began in response to community need. The Landing Place provides transitional housing for youth from 18 to 25 years old and offers essentials like free clothing and food.

“I’m excited about having a similar space in Belfast; something that can be a true resource hub,” Stancioff said. “For example, when a student needed a backpack, I called the Belfast Teen Center, and they had one right there in their care closet.”

Much of the center’s momentum has come from community support. In the spring of 2025, a group of students, school staff, and local residents began meeting biweekly to form the Teen Center Board, which includes community members like Chris Battaglia, co-owner of Torchlight Media, who offered the use of his downtown studio as the center’s physical home, and Janet Roux, a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, who helped to coordinate volunteers from her congregation to provide regular hot meals for visiting teenagers. Other community members, namely Barbara Gage and Neva Allen, offered to operate under the umbrella of But Still I Am One, while working to incorporate the center as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Sarah Carey, an interior designer, volunteered her time to work with several groups of students to design the center. Once she had gathered all of their input, she ordered and donated furniture based on their suggestions.



“There are nice people, and it’s safe,” Caleb Curtis-Dufresne, a junior at Belfast Area High School, said about the center.

In Belfast, teenagers have not had a dedicated space of their own since The Game Loft closed in February of 2025. While the Belfast Free Library and Waldo County YMCA remain welcoming, neither space was created specifically for teenagers. At the Belfast Teen Center, two adults are always present to ensure safety and support—but the center itself belongs to the teenagers. They decide how it functions, what activities take place, and how it grows.

The center provides consistent support—warm meals, basic resources, and caring adults who show up—creating a hub where youth feel comfortable and free to be themselves. Edward “Orange” Newcombe, a sophomore at Belfast Area High School, described it as “a place where you can be open, and you can be yourself.”

“It’s important because it’s a place where you can be free from responsibility, and it makes it easy to relax because it’s a dedicated space to just relax,” Ash Richards, a senior in the area, shared about the center.

The Belfast Teen Center’s open house, held on June 10, was well attended by families, students, and community members. Torchlight Media partnered with students to make a short promotional video for the open house. This fall, the center formally opened on Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m., with the goal to expand hours in future years.



Anna Walker, the center’s director, emphasized the importance of listening closely to teenagers’ ideas, as they plan themed nights like “Pizza and Puzzles” or watercolor painting sessions.

“The goal is to create a place that’s safe, welcoming, and truly designed for teens,” Walker explained. “It’s somewhere they can just show up as they are, have a meal, and know they’re supported.”

Looking ahead, Walker said she envisions a sustainable, youth-led community hub at the heart of Belfast, where every teenager feels resourced, supported, and inspired.

“We want it to be more than just a hangout,” Walker said about the center. “It should be a cozy, creative space where teenagers feel empowered to shape their own experiences, build confidence, and discover new possibilities.”

Over time, Walker and her colleagues hope that the Belfast Teen Center will grow into a permanent downtown home, consistent and innovative, woven into the fabric of the community, ensuring that teens remain a priority in Belfast for generations to come.

The community is invited to stop by the Belfast Teen Center on Wednesdays between 2 and 6 p.m. Anyone interested in connecting with or supporting the center can contact Anna Walker directly at thebelfastteencenter@gmail.com.

Belfast Area High School was an awardee of Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan grants, which started in 2022 and supported 26 programs across Maine, covering 13 counties, as well as the Maine DOE ELO Expansion grant 2.0, which started in 2025. For more information about ELOs, visit the Maine DOE website or contact Maine DOE ELO Coordinator Lana Sawyer at lana.sawyer@maine.gov.

Additionally, every Maine school administrative unit (SAU) has a McKinney-Vento liaison who supports students who are experiencing homelessness. For questions about McKinney-Vento rights and services, please contact Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Specialist Signe Lynch at signe.lynch@maine.gov or find your local liaison using the Maine McKinney-Vento Contact Lookup.