We are bringing to the United States the story of a residence that lives in the present without losing the soul of its origins” — Angelica Ferri Personali, owner Villa La Personla

MODENA, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa La Personala, a 12th-century gem, announces a high-profile US tour—New York, Boston, and Miami—to showcase "Sartorial Hospitality" blending Ferrari passion with Emilian gastronomy. The mission aims to capture the discerning US travel market.A piece of Italy's most exclusive heritage is crossing the Atlantic. Villa La Personala, a historic 12th-century residence nestled in the heart of the Modena countryside, is launching a major roadshow in the United States this fall. The objective is clear: to sell not just accommodation, but a bespoke Italian lifestyle where tradition, luxury motors, and culinary excellence intersect.The promotional "mission" is strategically targeting three crucial US hubs: New York, Boston, and Miami.The Countess and the 'Sartorial Art' of HospitalityLeading the charge is Angelica Ferri Personali, the countess and owner of Villa La Personala. She will personally present her vision of hospitality as a sartorial art—a travel experience meticulously tailor-made for the most demanding international guests.The core narrative focuses on the rich ecosystem of experiences unique to the Emilia-Romagna region: the legendary Motor Valley (home to Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Ducati), promising unparalleled adrenaline and cutting-edge design; and the globally renowned Food Valley (Parmigiano Reggiano, Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, and signature cuisine), an emblem of true Made in Italy taste. The Countess ensures that the presentation will also feature other exclusive national territories, painting a holistic picture of Italian luxury.Targeting the Modern US TravelerEach roadshow event is structured as a moment of inspiration and high-level networking. The program includes an engaging presentation, refined Emilian food and wine tastings, and targeted networking opportunities for travel professionals, luxury advisors, and high-net-worth individuals.The central point of discussion will be the assets deemed most crucial for the contemporary American market: exclusive itineraries, essential attention to safety and accessibility, and, above all, the extreme personalization of service."We are bringing to the United States the story of a residence that lives in the present without losing the soul of its origins: history, passion for engines, local cuisine, and hospitality that truly becomes an experience," stated Angelica Ferri Personali.ENIT Support Underlines Strategic ImportanceThe initiative is backed by ENIT – the Italian National Tourism Agency, the official body dedicated to promoting Italy worldwide. This strategic support confirms the roadshow's importance for promoting high-value, experience-based tourism.This US tour is more than just product promotion; it’s a direct invitation to engage with an authentic Italian lifestyle, where the centuries-old history of a noble residence meets high-performance mechanics and the timeless pleasures of the table. Villa La Personala is ready to unveil the most exclusive and hidden soul of Italy.

