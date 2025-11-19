E.C.H.O. SUMMIT MEETING IN BELGIUM

Averardo Orta, E.C.H.O president

BRUXELLES, BELGIO, BELGIUM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.C.H.O., the European Confederation of Care Home Organizations, is at the forefront of the debate on European migration policies related to the healthcare sector. As president of the European Confederation of Care Home Associations (ECHO), well-known Italian entrepreneur in the healthcare sector, Averardo Orta led a delegation to Brussels on November 13 for a strategic meeting with the staff of European Commissioner Magnus Brunner, responsible for Migration and Home Affairs.'The aim of the meeting was to advocate for an increase in the flow of specialized healthcare personnel entering the European Union, a measure considered essential to address the severe labor shortage affecting the entire continent' said Averardo Orta.Averardo Orta, together with ECHO treasurer Sebastiano Capurso and strategic consultant Ilaria Giannico, discussed with the Commissioner's Cabinet the possibility of using migration as a ‘strategic lever’ to respond to the urgent needs of the healthcare sector.The ECHO delegation presented a detailed action plan outlining practical, ethical, and sustainable solutions aimed at strengthening the long-term care sector across Europe. This includes adopting ethical standards for the recruitment of staff from third countries, ensuring the protection of workers' rights, and preventing exploitation. Simplifying and speeding up procedures for the recognition of professional qualifications obtained abroad. Through support plans for the social and professional integration of new workers, essential to ensuring the quality of care.The initiative by Orta and ECHO highlights how the demographic crisis and the shortage of healthcare professionals are no longer isolated problems, but structural emergencies that require a coordinated response at European level. Orta's intervention, through its representation in Brussels, underlines the commitment of Italy and the private sector to finding concrete solutions.The delegation expressed its gratitude for the constructive discussion and said it looked forward to continuing its collaboration with the European Commission to build a resilient European Healthcare Ecosystem that is ready for the future, ensuring high-quality care for all citizens.

