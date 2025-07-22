HARIO LAUNCHES TWO NEW TEA/COFFEE PRODUCTS WHERE JAPANESE FUNCTION MEETS SIMPLISTIC BEAUTY & DESIGN

Beautiful Matcha Set Milk Frother Design Meets Elegance

MATCHA COLLECTION AND QTO MILK FROTHER-TWO NEW PRODUCT DESIGNS THAT WILL BRING A BEAUTIFUL RITUAL TO YOUR TEA & COFFEE MAKING!

CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARIO, a global leader in Japanese-style tea/coffee brewing products and accessories, introduces two elegant, new modern designs that reflect the timeless beauty, craftsmanship, and minimalism of Japanese tradition: the Matcha Collection and QTO Milk Frother.

"Seemlessly blending form and function, the new Matcha Collection and QTO Milk Frother elevate your tea and coffee rituals with refined design and practical elegance," states Nobuyasu Shibata, President of Hario. "Our 120-year-old glass company is one of Japan's oldest glass factories producing functional products that have an artistic value and feel."

Japanese-Designed Matcha Collection — $99 Inspired by centuries-old Japanese tea practices, the collection features a double-wall matcha bowl, chasen stand, bamboo whisk, chasen holder, and chashaku scoop. Each piece showcases clean lines, transparency, and a serene aesthetic that emphasizes simplicity and the vibrant green of matcha. Crafted with Japanese precision, these accessories are durable and beautifully functional—perfect for creating authentic matcha in style. Available at: HARIO Matcha Tea Gift Set

QTO Milk Frother — Whisk Only $28- Whisk Set $33 This sleek, Japanese-inspired electric frother combines modern technology with traditional elegance. The 100 ml stainless steel frother and heatproof, dishwasher-safe glass pitcher will make frothing milk—coconut, plant-based, or dairy effortless. Its compact size and adjustable frothing system deliver perfect textures, adding sophistication to your kitchen. Customers praise it as “the Best thing ever for my coffee.” Learn more: QTO Frother

Additional Accessories: Chasen Stand & Bowl, 100ml — $35 , Double-Walled Matcha Bowl, 300ml — $65 , Double-Walled Matcha Cup, 370ml — $39

Experience the harmony of tradition, elegance, and minimalism—crafted with Japanese artistry—in every product. For more information on HARIO, please visit the website: www.globalhario.com. Contact Bridget Argana for any editorial requests (480) 231-3582 or bridget@hopedevco.com.

