Online Auction of the Waterfront Boca East Estate in Boca Raton, FL begins November 3rd

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming auction for The Boca East Estate, a newly renovated waterfront retreat. Previously listed for $4.29 million, this fully reimagined masterpiece will be offered with a starting bid of $1.5 million beginning Monday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM EDT.The Boca East Estate is perfectly situated on a private cul-de-sac lot showcasing 100± feet of water frontage and spans nearly 4,000 square feet of refined living space. This home offers direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Boca via the private dock. This ideal location provides both tranquility and convenience, just minutes from Downtown Boca Raton, Mizner Park, Royal Palm Place, The Boca Raton Club & Resort, and the area’s most desirable beaches and dining.“Designing this home, we wanted to make the water an everyday experience. Whether you’re watching the sunrise over the Intracoastal or heading out for a boat ride to the Atlantic, the private dock and southern exposure truly make this estate a personal piece of paradise,” said the current owners of The Boca East Estate.Inside, The Boca East Estate embodies modern elegance and architectural precision, with white oak flooring and custom maple shaker cabinetry. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary showpiece featuring quartz countertops and professional-grade Thermador appliances, including a French Door Refrigerator, Heritage Induction Cooktop, Masterpiece Oven, and Emerald Dishwasher. Four lavishly appointed ensuite bedrooms offer privacy and comfort, including a main-floor guest wing and an expansive upstairs primary suite with dual vanities, his-and-hers closets, a sitting area, and a private balcony overlooking the water.“The Boca East Estate offers a rare blend of design sophistication and true waterfront freedom. It’s a lifestyle of elegance and ease, crafted for those who appreciate both beauty and function,” said the listing agent Rosie Lewin of the RE/MAX Collection.The home’s exterior seamlessly blends strength and style, featuring all-new impact windows and doors, a new metal roof with hurricane strapping, and a travertine paver driveway framed by professional landscaping of St. Augustine grass and low-maintenance artificial turf. The backyard oasis showcases a resort-style pool and jacuzzi surrounded by a travertine deck and breathtaking water views. A custom outdoor BBQ overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway, creating a perfect space for outdoor entertaining.“This estate perfectly represents the kind of extraordinary properties we’re honored to showcase at Interluxe. Combining cutting-edge design with premier location, The Boca East Estate is an outstanding example of how luxury and lifestyle can coexist seamlessly,” said Stacy Kirk of Interluxe Auctions.The Boca East Estate is being offered in cooperation with listing agent Rosie Lewin of RE/MAX Collection. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, November 3rd, at 9:00am EDT. Previews will be held Friday, October 31st, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 1st, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, November 2nd, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/br . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

