Two Extraordinary Texas Properties to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning October 20th with Interluxe Auctions

4004 Abbott Ranch Rd, Royse City, TX 75189 - Auction: October 20th 217 Woodcanyon Place, Mabank, TX 75156 - Auction: October 21st

A Stunning 48-Acre Multi-Residence Compound & Spectacular Lakefront Retreat will be sold via Interluxe Auctions- Bids starting at $1.5M & $2.4M, respectively.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auctions for The Abbott Ranch Compound in Royse City, TX, listed at $4,495,000, with a starting bid of just $1,500,000 and The Cedar Creek Lake Estate in Mabank, TX, listed at $4,800,000, selling at or above the published reserve bid of $2,400,000.The Abbott Ranch Compound is being offered in cooperation with Nancy Pieper of Coldwell Banker, Apex Realtors. The Compound spans 48 acres and features two luxury residences - the 2,562 SF Black House and the 2,766 SF White House - seamlessly blending the new construction with classic modern design. The Black House includes a primary suite with spa bath, two half-baths, expansive living areas, and a game/media room, while the White House offers three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dual living rooms, and a chef’s kitchen. A versatile outbuilding provides space for an office, gym, studio, guest suite, or business. The compound also includes a pond, ATV trails, and a resort-style retreat with a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fireplace, all just 45 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard.The Cedar Creek Lake Estate is being offered in cooperation with Pamela Oksanen of the Dalton Wade Real Estate Group. The Cedar Creek Lake Estate offers a rare lakefront retreat on a private 0.73-acre peninsula with 325± feet of water frontage. Fully furnished, it features four guest suites, dedicated bunk rooms, seven full baths, two half baths, multiple offices, and a stately library. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors, and bespoke finishes create a timeless interior, while outdoor living includes wraparound verandas, screened porches, expansive decks, a heated pool with slide, spa, outdoor kitchen, and wood-fired pizza oven. A private dock with three boat lifts, a catamaran lift, and dual jet ski lifts completes this unparalleled waterfront estate.The properties may be previewed: Friday, October 17th 11am-3pm, Saturday, October 18th 11am-3pm, and Sunday, October 19th 1pm-4pm. Auction bids are online exclusively at www.interluxe.com . The Abbott Ranch Compound auction is Monday, October 20th and the Cedar Creek Lake Estate auction is Tuesday, October 21st, both start at 9am CST. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a 2% commission is being offered to properly registered buyer’s agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

