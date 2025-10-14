Online Auction of the Prestigious Kirkland Estate in Seattle, WA - October 27th

7 10th Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033 - Auction: Monday, October 27th

Previously listed at $4.7M, this exclusive Kirkland Estate, only 30 minutes from Seattle, will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.7M.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Kirkland Estate. This is a unique live/work opportunity that is truly an exceptional offering for entrepreneurs, investors, or professionals seeking to streamline and elevate both work and home life in one extraordinary location. The one-of-a-kind, dual-use estate was previously listed for $4.7 million and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1.7 million on Monday, October 27th at 9:00 am PDT.The Kirkland Estate is perfectly situated near the vibrant Kirkland waterfront and marina, Kirkland Urban, within easy reach of Google, Microsoft, Downtown Bellevue, and approximately 30 minutes from Seattle. This versatile, 7,000+ sq ft three-level property offers both convenience and prestige with notable upgrades of virtually sound-proof windows and 3 commercial-grade HVAC systems, one for each level.“We designed this space to truly blend the best of both worlds, the efficiency of a commercial suite with the warmth and privacy of a home. Every detail was chosen to make life and work seamlessly coexist in one extraordinary place,” say the current owners of The Kirkland Estate.The flexible first lower level provides the option of additional office quarters or private living space, allowing seamless adaptation to professional and lifestyle needs. The second level presents a polished commercial suite with expansive windows, abundant natural light, modern finishes, and private offices and meeting rooms, creating an ideal space for businesses seeking sophistication with an ideal location. The top-level primary residence offers a private retreat with high-end upgrades and a serene outdoor terrace.“This estate offers an unparalleled lifestyle, where luxury living and professional space meet in perfect balance,” said listing agents Katherine Vincent and Tej Asher.Each floor is designed with separate, secure entrances, ensuring privacy and independent access for owners, clients, or guests. Enjoy the ease of 6 dedicated onsite parking spaces, plus a 2-car garage. Professionally designed landscaping frames the property with exquisite detail, featuring elegant patios, water features, and outdoor spaces of such distinction that they were celebrated in Better Homes and Gardens Outdoor Spaces magazine.“Opportunities like this are exceedingly rare- a property that not only checks every box for location, quality, and design, but also offers unmatched zoning flexibility. It’s a standout offering for professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs who recognize the value of working and living without compromise,” says Stacy Kirk of Interluxe Auctions.The Kirkland Estate is being offered in cooperation with Katherine Vincent of Windermere East, Inc./Yarrow Bay and Tej Asher of First Western Properties, Inc. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, October 27th at 9:00 am PDT. Previews will be held Friday, October 24th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 25th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, October 26th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/wa . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.