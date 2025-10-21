Lobby AI Launches Mobile App, Bringing Finance-Trained AI to CRE Leaders On the Go

Lobby AI Mobile App Lobby AI Mobile App Lobby AI Mobile App

Lobby AI introduces mobile access, puts portfolio intelligence, lender-ready reporting, and capital stack strategy in the palm of your hand.

CRE doesn’t happen behind a desk. It happens in the field, in meetings, and on the move. With the Lobby AI mobile app, the intelligence that drives your portfolio decisions travels with you.” — Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lobby AI, a leading finance-trained AI platform built specifically for CRE, today announced the release of the Lobby AI Mobile App, now available in the Apple App Store and coming soon to the Google Play Store. The launch represents a defining moment for the industry, enabling CRE leaders to pull financial insights, run refinance scenarios, and generate investor-ready communications right from their phones.

In a market defined by volatility and speed, waiting on data or analysts isn’t an option. Lobby AI delivers answers in seconds, turning every meeting, site visit, and investor conversation into a decision-ready moment.

“Commercial real estate doesn’t happen behind a desk. It happens in the field, in meetings, and on the move,” said Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, the firm behind Lobby AI. “With the Lobby AI mobile app, the intelligence that drives your portfolio decisions travels with you. It’s not just convenient; it’s the new competitive edge.”

AI in Your Pocket: Turning Minutes Into Momentum

The Lobby AI Mobile App brings enterprise-grade analytics, financial modeling, and reporting to wherever business happens. CRE professionals can now ask natural-language questions like, “Which of my loans mature in 2026?”, “How does a 50-basis-point rate move affect my DSCR?”, and “Can you draft a quarterly investor update for my portfolio?” — and get instant, data-backed answers that once took hours of manual work.

What You Can Do with the App:

- Access Live Portfolio Intelligence: Check key metrics, maturities, and performance from anywhere.

- Generate Investor and Lender Reports Instantly: Create investor summaries, lender updates, and financial narratives in seconds without spreadsheets or manual prep.

- Model Refinance and Capital Stack Strategies: Test scenarios in real time, right from your phone.

- Stay Secure and Compliant: SOC 2–certified, enterprise-level data protection built in.

Whether you're walking a property, en route to an investor meeting, or reviewing financials between calls, Lobby AI keeps you connected to the numbers that matter most.

“Mobility is no longer a luxury. It’s survival in a dynamic market,” Finlay said. “Decisions that used to take a team days now happen in minutes. The firms using mobile AI aren’t just faster; they’re smarter, more responsive, and more profitable.”

Why It Matters: CRE Leaders Can’t Afford to Wait

CRE decision-makers are managing billions in assets across multiple markets and data systems. Yet many still rely on static spreadsheets and delayed reporting to make high-stakes calls. That delay is costly. Deals move faster than data, and opportunities disappear in the gap between analysis and action.

The Lobby AI Mobile App closes that gap. It connects directly to property management systems, financial reports, and loan data so users can see, understand, and act on insights instantly.

“AI should meet you where you are,” said Finlay. “For CRE, that means giving leaders the same analytical power on their phones that they’ve come to expect in the boardroom.”

The Future of CRE, in the Palm of Your Hand

Lobby AI’s mobile release builds on its growing reputation as the go-to vertical AI platform for CRE finance—a secure, finance-trained solution that helps firms make faster, more confident decisions.

Already, Lobby AI users are reporting:

- 40+ hours saved per quarter through automated reporting

- Faster loan and refinance analysis with natural-language modeling

- Improved investor and lender communication backed by real-time insights

The mobile app extends these advantages beyond the office, empowering teams to react instantly to market shifts, lender feedback, or property performance changes.

To learn more about Lobby AI or request a platform demo, visit Lobbycre.ai.

To download the app, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lobby-ai-gpt-for-cre/id6753685591

About Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital is the premier partner for mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management. By aligning 25 years of expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients proactively navigate changing markets, manage interest rate risk, and achieve superior results. Learn more: https://defeasewitheasetc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.