CRE Data Security at Risk: Lobby AI Calls for Purpose-Built AI Solutions

Lobby AI urges commercial real estate leaders to prioritize privacy, compliance, and purpose-built solutions in the AI era

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As generative AI platforms like ChatGPT gain mainstream adoption, commercial real estate (CRE) leaders face a pressing question: how safe is their sensitive financial data in public AI tools? Lobby AI, a leading finance-trained AI platform built specifically for CRE, is warning the industry of the growing risks tied to using generic platforms for critical financial analysis.

Despite rising awareness of data security concerns, a majority of CRE firms currently rely on the free version of ChatGPT for experimentation and everyday tasks. While useful for simple content generation, these platforms are not designed to handle proprietary loan data, portfolio financials, or investor reporting — leaving firms exposed to risks they may not fully understand.

“Putting proprietary loan data, portfolio financials, or investor information into a public AI tool is a risk CRE firms cannot afford,” said Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, the firm behind the development of Lobby AI. “Generic models weren’t built for the complexity of CRE finance, and they certainly weren’t built to safeguard private institutional data. Lobby AI was designed to do both.”



The Risks of Public AI

- Data Privacy: Public AI platforms may store or reuse user prompts, creating exposure risks.

- Compliance Failures: Without SOC 2 or enterprise-grade safeguards, generic AI cannot meet institutional requirements.

- Inaccurate Outputs: Horizontal models lack training on CRE metrics such as DSCR, loan covenants, or capital stack structures, often producing unreliable insights.



The Lobby AI Difference

- SOC 2 Certified: Enterprise-grade infrastructure to safeguard your sensitive data and ensure it remains private and protected.

- Finance-Trained: Purpose-built models understand loan maturities, refinance scenarios, covenants, and investor reporting.

- Advisor-Backed: Combines AI technology with decades of CRE debt and capital markets expertise for actionable, trustworthy results.

Finlay added: “Generic AI can write emails, but it can’t protect your data or prepare you for a lender conversation. CRE firms deserve tools that are both accurate and secure. That’s the real promise of vertical AI.”



From Risk to Competitive Advantage

Beyond mitigating risk, Lobby AI positions AI as a competitive advantage. The platform enables CRE owners, operators, and executives to:

* Save 40+ hours of manual preparation per quarter by automating data consolidation and reporting

* Stress-test capital stack strategies and optimize debt structures in real time

* Improve investor and lender communication with instant, portfolio-specific insights

* Enhance decision-making speed and accuracy while ensuring compliance and security

By moving away from generic tools and adopting purpose-built AI, CRE firms can protect their most sensitive data while unlocking new levels of efficiency and performance.

Lobby AI is now available to all CRE firms. To learn more & request access, visit http://defeasewitheasetc.com/lobbyai

About Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital is the premier partner for mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management. By aligning 25 years of expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients proactively navigate changing markets, manage interest rate risk, and achieve superior results. Learn more: https://defeasewitheasetc.com

