CRE Leaders Save Time, Cut Costs, and Reduce Risk with Lobby AI’s Purpose-Built AI Platform

Lobby AI Lobby AI Mobile App

Lobby AI highlights real-world use cases proving AI’s value in commercial real estate

AI in action means results that CRE leaders can trust. Those who adopt vertical AI today are outpacing their competition and making better decisions, faster, with less risk.” — Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lobby AI, a leading finance-trained AI platform built specifically for CRE, today announced a series of real-world use cases that demonstrate how CRE leaders are using AI to reduce costs, save time, and accelerate decision-making.

While AI adoption has accelerated across industries, much of the conversation has been broad and theoretical. Lobby AI is proving how AI is already reshaping CRE operations, delivering measurable value in areas such as refinancing preparation, capital stack optimization, and portfolio risk management.

“Generic AI is impressive, but it wasn’t designed for the financial complexity of commercial real estate,” said Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, the firm behind the development of Lobby AI. “What makes Lobby AI different is that we can point to tangible results: operators saving 40+ hours of refinance prep, portfolio managers running instant stress tests, and executives walking into lender meetings with complete confidence. This isn’t the future; it’s happening now.”

AI in Action: Real Use Cases in CRE

* Refinance Prep in Minutes: Operators are cutting reporting time from weeks to minutes by generating DSCR trends, loan historicals, and refinance scenarios instantly.

* Capital Stack Optimization: CFOs are modeling capital stack shifts, using a single query to replace costly preferred equity with senior debt, test hedging strategies, or adjust terms.

* Portfolio Risk Management: Portfolio managers are stress-testing portfolios against 50–100bps rate movements, delivering instant insights into DSCR and LTV exposure.

* Investor and Lender Communications: Executives are producing lender-ready summaries and investor reports on demand, improving transparency, accuracy, and trust.

Each example highlights how AI is transforming workflows that once required hours of manual effort into strategic insights available in seconds.

Why It Matters

CRE professionals are under pressure from rising rates, tighter capital markets, and heightened investor expectations. Traditional tools like spreadsheets slow execution and increase risk. Generic AI platforms, while capable of impressive tasks, lack the financial training, industry context, and security required for institutional-grade analysis.

Lobby AI bridges that gap with a finance-trained, SOC 2-secure AI platform built specifically for CRE. By combining proprietary models with decades of industry expertise, Lobby AI delivers actionable, portfolio-specific insights while protecting sensitive data.

“AI in action means results that CRE leaders can trust,” Finlay added. “Those who adopt vertical AI today are outpacing their competition and making better decisions, faster, with less risk.”

Lobby AI is now available to all CRE firms. To learn more and request access: http://defeasewitheasetc.com/lobbyai

About Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital is the premier partner for mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management. By aligning 25 years of expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients proactively navigate changing markets, manage interest rate risk, and achieve superior results. Learn more: https://defeasewitheasetc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.