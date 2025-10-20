State Police Encouraging Marylanders To Dispose Of Expired, Unused, Unwanted Prescription Medications During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day On October 25

October 20, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police are encouraging Marylanders to dispose of any expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 25, 2025.

State Police urge citizens to drop off their prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, at any of our State Police barracks—no questions asked. Please note, the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack has temporarily relocated as construction begins on a new facility. All prescription medications can be dropped off at the College Park Barrack. Maryland State Police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are accessible year-round, 24/7. Find a location near you: https://tinyurl.com/aspcr7j9.

This biannual program is a collaborative effort between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and law enforcement agencies nationwide. This day provides a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unneeded or expired prescription medications, which helps to spread awareness and prevent drug misuse.

During the last take back in April, the DEA collected more than 11,000 pounds of prescription mediations from 99 collection sites, spanning across 30 law enforcement agencies in Maryland. This included more than 1,100 pounds from the Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police barrack totals in April 2025 (in pounds):

Bel Air Barrack: 150 pounds

150 pounds Cumberland Barrack: 141 pounds

141 pounds Hagerstown Barrack: 96 pounds

96 pounds Leonardtown Barrack : 91 pounds

: 91 pounds Frederick Barrack: 83 pounds

Since 2014, the Maryland State Police have successfully removed nearly 35,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the initiative.

For more information about Maryland’s overdose response, please visit the Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response website: https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov