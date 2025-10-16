Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Press Release 10/16/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 16, 2025

On 10/15/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Betsy Karena Gomez, 29 of Lusby, MD stole approximately $265 worth of goods. Gomez was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 10/10/2025, Raechelle Daniell Austin, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
  • On 10/13/2025, Ashley Nicole Moore, 34 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 10/13/2025, Mario Alberto Hernandez-Maldonado, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Second Degree Assault
  • On 10/14/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 10/14/2025, Marqual Jaquan Ford, 25 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

