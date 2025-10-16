MSP Leonardtown Press Release 10/16/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 16, 2025
On 10/15/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Betsy Karena Gomez, 29 of Lusby, MD stole approximately $265 worth of goods. Gomez was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 10/10/2025, Raechelle Daniell Austin, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 10/13/2025, Ashley Nicole Moore, 34 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 10/13/2025, Mario Alberto Hernandez-Maldonado, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Second Degree Assault
- On 10/14/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 10/14/2025, Marqual Jaquan Ford, 25 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
