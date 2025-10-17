Maryland State Police Arrest Man for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor; Distribution of Child Pornography in Worcester County

October 17, 2025

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from a minor over a smartphone app in Worcester County.



Alexander Crum, 29, of Berlin, Maryland is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, solicitation of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, knowingly permitting sexual solicitation of a minor, and contributing to the condition of a child. He was transported to the Worcester County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.



On Wednesday, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region and Berlin Barrack, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Crum at his place of employment in Berlin, Maryland. The arrest followed an investigation by a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving financial transactions linked to child sex abuse material.



According to a preliminary investigation, a search warrant was executed on Crum’s residence, where investigators seized multiple electronic devices for forensic analysis. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Alexander Crum

