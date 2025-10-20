Bull shot and left to waste near Lenville Road outside of Moscow

Local conservation officers received a call of a dead elk 4 miles southwest of Moscow near Lenville Rd. Upon investigation, a bullet hole was found in the bull, and it appeared to die right where it was shot. Based on body condition, the bull was likely shot the morning of Oct. 11 or the evening of Oct. 10.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report on the Fish and Game's enforcement tip line. Anyone reporting may remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to a citation are eligible for financial rewards.