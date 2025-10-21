IRS Enforcement Surges in 2025: Legal Tax Defense Advises Taxpayers on How to Protect Their Income and Assets

National tax relief firm issues guidance as more Americans face audits, liens, and wage garnishments under expanded IRS funding.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With IRS enforcement actions rising nationwide, Legal Tax Defense, Inc. , a national law firm specializing in IRS and state tax resolution, is urging taxpayers to take proactive steps before collection efforts escalate. The firm reports a steady increase in calls from individuals and small business owners seeking help to stop garnishments, remove liens, and resolve back taxes.The renewed wave of enforcement follows federal funding increases for the IRS, allowing the agency to strengthen audit and collection programs targeting overdue accounts. For taxpayers already managing inflation and debt pressures, the result has been a sharp uptick in financial distress.“People often wait until the IRS freezes their bank account or withholds their wages before asking for help,” said Sharon Goldstein-Shapiro, spokesperson for Legal Tax Defense. “By that point, options are more limited. We want taxpayers to understand that legal protections exist, and timely action can make all the difference.”Legal Tax Defense’s attorney-led team provides representation in cases involving tax liens, levies, penalties, and unfiled returns. Each case begins with a free consultation and investigation phase to determine the best resolution strategy, whether through installment agreements, penalty abatement, or offers in compromise.The firm has also expanded its educational outreach, offering free case reviews and resource materials designed to help individuals identify warning signs early. “Our goal is to make tax defense more transparent,” Goldstein-Shapiro said. “Many people assume their situation is hopeless, when in reality, the law gives them multiple paths to relief.”In addition to resolving active cases, Legal Tax Defense supports long-term financial stability through bookkeeping, payroll, and compliance services for business owners. This integrated approach helps clients maintain clean records and avoid future penalties or audits.As enforcement efforts continue to intensify, the firm’s message is clear: early intervention can prevent years of financial strain. “Tax debt doesn’t disappear on its own,” Goldstein-Shapiro said. “But with the right representation, taxpayers can protect their livelihoods and move forward with confidence.”For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.legaltaxdefense.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.