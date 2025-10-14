Truth Affirmations Relaunches Online Store, Adds Seasonal Products and Fresh Design

Faith-based retailer refreshes its e-commerce platform with new collections, smoother navigation, and a stronger presence on social media

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Affirmations has reopened its virtual doors with a redesigned online store that blends easier navigation, a broader product range, and an updated look. The Christian lifestyle brand says the relaunch is aimed at making the shopping experience faster and more meaningful for customers.The overhaul includes a cleaner layout and mobile-friendly design, along with a quicker checkout process. Visitors will find new product categories such as apparel, home décor, gifts, and accessories, each carrying messages rooted in Biblical truth. The presentation has also been updated, with larger, more detailed images and product descriptions written to give buyers a better sense of what they’re purchasing. The site now offers tailored recommendations to help shoppers connect with items that reflect their values.Founder Michelle Butler says the changes go beyond surface-level improvements. “This isn’t just a redesign — it’s a reintroduction of who we are,” Butler said. “Every product we offer is meant to inspire and affirm. By improving how people shop and interact with us, we’re making it easier for faith to be part of everyday life.”The new store will also operate on a seasonal cycle, releasing collections tied to holidays, back-to-school, and other key points in the retail calendar. Butler believes this will give customers more reasons to return and keep the product line feeling fresh.Alongside the relaunch, Truth Affirmations plans to post more frequently on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. The brand will mix devotionals, product features, and customer stories with interactive content like polls and behind-the-scenes videos. Butler says the goal is to connect with customers in ways that extend beyond the checkout page.Part of the company’s mission remains unchanged: a portion of sales continues to support charitable causes that align with its faith-based message. Butler hopes the combination of purposeful products, improved usability, and active engagement will help the store serve as more than just another shopping destination.About Truth AffirmationsTruth Affirmations is a Raleigh-based Christian lifestyle brand offering apparel, home décor, gifts, and accessories designed to inspire and affirm Biblical truths. Founded by Michelle Butler, the company integrates faith into daily life and donates a portion of proceeds to faith-aligned charitable causes.

