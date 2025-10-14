ACI Jet Commits to ILS’s SalesEdge™ Commerce to Deliver a World-Class eCommerce Parts Online Storefront
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet announced today at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aircraft Conference and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has committed to SalesEdge™ Commerce, the leading eCommerce platform for aviation parts and services developed by Inventory Locator Service, LLC, a CAMP company. Implementation is expected to be completed in Q1 2026, enabling operators, brokers, and maintenance providers to easily purchase from ACI Jet’s full range of OEM and aftermarket inventory online. The new platform will feature real-time inventory of Bombardier and Citation parts, OEM dealer electronics, components, entire ship sets, and streamlined online purchasing with full certifications.
Benefits of SalesEdge Commerce
SalesEdge Commerce integrates advanced quoting, purchasing, and transaction management into a single, intuitive digital storefront. Customers gain faster access to inventory, greater purchasing transparency, and enhanced confidence through digital certificates of conformity and traceability. The platform’s design also allows operators to reduce downtime by sourcing critical components with fewer steps and shorter lead times.
ACI Jet Parts Advantage
ACI Jet Parts, available today at acijet.com/parts, already delivers significant benefits to the business aviation community. As a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility and the only Bombardier Parts Depot on the West Coast in San Luis Obispo, California, the company offers specialized expertise and guidance to operators and maintainers sourcing parts for Bombardier aircraft. As an FAA-certified FAR Part 145 Repair Station with decades of experience in both Bombardier and Citation airframes, flight deck and cabin electronics, connectivity, inflight entertainment, the full suite of OEM electronics sales authorizations, major inspections and repairs, and extensive mobile unscheduled “AOG” services spanning the entire West Coast and beyond, over-the-counter purchasers are backed by trusted support and deep operational experience.
With SalesEdge Commerce, ACI Jet Parts expands its reach—offering customers global, around-the-clock access to the same high-value inventory and support.
“SalesEdge Commerce gives our customers exactly what they’ve been asking for—simple, secure access to certified inventory backed by a service team they trust,” stated Kari Mobley, Parts Manager and architect behind the implementation of SalesEdge Commerce for ACI Jet. “By combining our Bombardier and Citation expertise with ILS’s powerful eCommerce platform, we’re making it easier than ever to keep aircraft flying with confidence.”
“ACI Jet is leading the way in expanding their commercial reach and driving productivity while delivering seamless, personalized buying experiences—anytime, anywhere, and on any device,” said Ashley Neeley, Director Product Services at ILS. “Together, we’re redefining how aviation businesses engage by launching a modern eCommerce platform that enhances every digital touchpoint with convenience, efficiency, and customer experience at its core.”
Attendees of NBAA-BACE 2025 are encouraged to visit ACI Jet MRO at Booth #1770 to learn more about the new platform, enroll for early access, and be notified when the system launches in early 2026.
In the meantime, real-time inventory with responsive quoting requests is available today at acijet.com/parts.
About ACI Jet MRO
Flight crew efficiency, productivity, safety, and personal comfort reign supreme when operational conditions demand peak performance. For flight crew and passenger comfort and efficiency, communications and connectivity, and major inspections and repairs, there’s only ACI Jet. Modernize your aircraft and maximize your experience–all while minimizing your downtime. ACI Jet is a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) with capabilities for light/line maintenance on Challenger* aircraft and certain Global* aircraft. Learn more at mro.acijet.com.
*Trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
About Inventory Locator Service, LLC (ILS)
Inventory Locator Service (ILS) stands as the most dynamic aerospace marketplace, uniting buyers and sellers of aviation parts and services across 145+ countries. Since its establishment in 1979, ILS has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize procurement and sales efforts, increase supply chain visibility, and boost operational efficiency. These include tools like SalesEdge Commerce, which empowers suppliers to create revenue-generating online stores that monetize their websites, simplify purchasing for customers, and enable sales teams to focus on higher-margin opportunities. With its cutting-edge solutions and global reach of 28k+ users, ILS continues to ensure aviation professionals can efficiently and reliably find the necessary parts and services they need. Learn more at ilsmart.com.
