Civic Learning Award Presentations Complete Constitution Month Commemoration

The month of September offered opportunities for California’s public schools to celebrate the U.S. Constitution thanks to Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero’s Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative, and the Civic Learning Award program she co-sponsors with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The Civic Learning Award of Excellence is traditionally presented by the Chief Justice at the beginning of the school year. This year, she was able to make all three appearances during Constitution Month where she was joined by justices and judges from local appellate and trial courts. Representatives from the legislative branch were also in attendance at all three celebrations to celebrate school efforts to expand civic learning.

Award of Excellence Recipients Host the Chief Justice

Norte Vista High School in San Bernardino County was the first honoree to host the Chief Justice. She was joined by Administrative Presiding Justice Judith McConnell, who leads the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative.

On September 25, the Chief Justice presented the second Award of Excellence to Ida Jew Academy and Valle Vista Elementary School (IJAVVE) in Santa Clara County. She was joined onstage by Santa Clara County Judge Julia Alloggiamento, the vice-lead of the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative.

The award celebration was supported by Justice Cynthia Lie, Judge Sunil Kulkarni and representatives from Senator Cortese's office.

“By embracing the principles of civic learning, you’re already playing a vital role in shaping a brighter future for all of us,” Chief Justice Guerrero told students.

On September 30, Chief Justice Guerrero closed out Constitution Month with a visit to Sparks Middle School in the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District in Los Angeles County. The school, receiving its inaugural Award of Excellence after previous recognitions at various levels, serves as a model for cultivating young leaders. Guests at the event included Los Angeles County Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II, Assistant Presiding Judge Ricardo Ocampo and court outreach staff. Representatives from the legislative and executive branch also lent their support and joined approximately 75 students from various leadership programs at the school.

Sparks Middle School employs a civics program that is largely student-run, with 95% of students engaged in civic activity outside the classroom. As she presented the award to school leadership, Chief Justice Guerrero encouraged students to continue developing the skills needed to be informed participants in their community.

Chief Justice Encourages Students

Prior to each award presentation, Chief Justice Guerrero spent time with student leaders getting to know more about their aspirations and reflections on their experiences in the past year. Students took turns asking the judicial branch leader about her experiences as a judge and her ascent to the role of Chief Justice.

For the last two visits, Chief Justice Guerrero also administered an oath of office that officially inducted elected student leaders. Students pledged to serve as representatives of their respective schools with integrity, fairness, and respect for the community.

“I want you to remember, that even at your age, your ideas and your voice matter,” Chief Justice Guerrero said.

Throughout the month, appellate justices and trial judges hand-delivered awards to schools selected for 2025 honors. In total, 35 schools were honored. (View list)

Award Applications

The Civic Learning Award program aims to honor schools actively involving students in civics education. Award applications for 2026 will be posted on February 28, and are due March 31. The honorees will be announced on May 1 to correspond with Law Day.