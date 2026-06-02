California Supreme Court reverses death sentence of man convicted of murder in 1991 gang-involved shootings

A man convicted and sentenced to death for multiple decades-old gang-involved shootings in Los Angeles had his sentence reversed by the California Supreme Court Monday, finding that the prosecution violated state law by using racially biased language during the trial.

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