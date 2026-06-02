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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Helen H. Yang

(Subscription required) After nearly two decades handling toxic torts and corporate litigation at a major firm, Yang now presides over the custody disputes and fractured families of Pasadena's family court -- work she says suits her personality far better. 

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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Helen H. Yang

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