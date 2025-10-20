Dr. Jennifer Jolley Expands Global Reach with Fall 2025 Engagements in Cairo and France

Fulbright Scholar and award-winning composer exploring music, technology, and cultural preservation at the Cairo Opera House and Le Diapason in Rennes

It’s a privilege to engage with artists and scholars who share a belief that technology can amplify, rather than erase, the human voice in art.” — Dr. Jennifer Jolley

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated composer, conductor, and Fulbright Scholar Dr. Jennifer Jolley will travel to Cairo, Egypt, and Rennes, France, this October to continue her work exploring how technology and cultural identity intersect through music.In Cairo, Jolley will present her paper “Preserving a Living Past: New Possibilities for Arab Music in the Digital Age” at the 33rd Arab Music Conference and Festival, hosted by the Cairo Opera House from Oct. 16–25, 2025. Her presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Small Theatre, within the session “Documentary Visions and Evolution Since the 1932 Cairo Congress on Arab Music.”Building on her 2023 Fulbright research in Egypt, Jolley’s paper examines how recent advances in digital archiving, translation technologies and initiatives such as the Music Encoding Initiative (MEI) are creating new opportunities for locally driven music preservation. By connecting innovations in music education, technology and musicology, her work highlights how Arab musicians and scholars can document and sustain their own musical histories, bypassing traditional institutional gatekeepers while preserving authenticity.Following her Cairo presentation, Jolley will travel to Rennes, France, to participate in the Melting Notes Orchestra’s concert “Dans tous ses États” at Le Diapason on Oct. 23, 2025. Conducted by François Coquet and Christian Botté, the performance celebrates artistic collaboration across borders, blending classical and contemporary influences in a global dialogue on sound and identity.“Both Cairo and Rennes represent creative communities deeply committed to re-examining how music shapes memory, culture, and connection,” said Jolley. “It’s a privilege to engage with artists and scholars who share a belief that technology can amplify, rather than erase, the human voice in art.”To learn more about Dr. Jennifer Jolley visit www.jenniferjolley.com . For interview requests or media inquiries, contact Amy Parrish at amy.parrish@moburst.com.

