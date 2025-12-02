Cellairis Expands Partnership Network with AKKO and Delcom Group

New Program Combines Insurance, Repair, and Protection into One Streamlined Solution

Partnering with a company like Cellairis allows us to move fast and deliver real solutions when our customers need them most.” — Sean Delph, Founder and Executive Director of Delcom Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a leading provider of mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and protection solutions, introduces an expanded partnership with Delcom Group through a new alliance with AKKO , a technology-driven device protection platform. The collaboration brings together three leaders in mobile technology, logistics and insurance to deliver a unified solution for device protection and solutions. This is particularly relevant for tablet fleets used in enterprise or ideal for schools managing large Chromebook networks.Building on a partnership between Cellairis and Delcom, this new alliance adds AKKO’s streamlined, transparent insurance platform to an already robust ecosystem of repair, fulfillment, and device support services. Together, the three companies are helping organizations simplify how they deploy, protect and maintain mobile technology at scale– covering everything from accessories and repair to coverage and claims.“Partnering with a company like Cellairis allows us to move fast and deliver real solutions when our customers need them most,” said Sean Delph, Founder and Executive Director of Delcom Group. “When schools are facing new demands or shifting priorities, it's important to work with organizations that share our focus on practical results for educators and students.”“Districts are being asked to do more with less, which makes fairly priced, high-performing technology solutions more critical than ever," said Francois Franco, Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Group Sales at AKKO. "We’ve built protection platforms that keep schools firmly in control of the claims process—whether the district funds the plans or families do. By joining forces with Cellairis and Delcom, we’re helping schools protect their devices, reduce administrative burden, and ensure students stay connected to learning.”The alliance combines AKKO’s expertise in device protection, Cellairis’ nationwide customized solutions, accessories network, and Delcom’s fulfillment and enterprise service capabilities. Together, companies provide a comprehensive, scalable solution for organizations seeking reliable protection, fast repair turnaround and simplified technology management.To explore Cellairis’ enterprise products and services, visit www.cellairis.com . Learn more about AKKO at www.getakko.com and Delcom Group at www.delcomgroup.com ##About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device solutions, accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of today’s essential devices. As part of its commitment to improving education environments, Cellairis introduced the CyberSystem, which includes the patented Cyber Pouch, supporting schools nationwide in creating distraction-free, tech-savvy classrooms. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis continues to serve both consumer and enterprise markets. For more information, visit www.cellairis.com About AKKOAKKO is the top-rated device protection and lifecycle platform in the U.S., delivering simple, affordable, and comprehensive coverage for the technology people rely on every day. Built on a digital-first foundation and backed by world-class customer service, AKKO offers a flexible, fast claims experience with nationwide repair options. From accidental damage to theft, AKKO provides reliable, customizable protection programs that help customers get back up and running quickly. Learn more at www.getakko.com About Delcom GroupDelcom Group is a trusted technology solutions provider with more than 25 years of experience supporting enterprise clients across the United States. Specializing in hardware, logistics, and deployment services, Delcom delivers scalable technology solutions that streamline procurement and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.delcomgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.