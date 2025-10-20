Midas and Sterling Initiate Research on Entrex (OTC: NTRX)

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced that Midas and Sterling has initiated independent research coverage on Entrex (OTC: NTRX).

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX ) today announced that Midas and Sterling has initiated independent research coverage on Entrex (OTC: NTRX).Midas and Sterling, in collaboration with Shelton Private Wealth, developed their relationship with Entrex through the University of Tampa’s Sykes College of Business and the Lowth Entrepreneurship Center.“It’s rewarding to see our initiatives acknowledged by independent analysts and to collaborate on the company’s direction and future opportunities,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “The company anticipates closing its first institutional capital round before Thanksgiving, marking the start of its disciplined roll-out strategy for Bitcoin Mining Trailer acquisitions”“We expect the balance of the year to deliver material growth for both our operations and our investors while we work with investment banks to support our 2026 capital efforts,” Watkins continued.________________________________________Investors are encouraged to follow Entrex on X (formerly Twitter) @OfficialNTRX for timely updates.________________________________________About Entrex (OTC: NTRX):Entrex identifies, structures, and finances cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits, providing investors transparent access to private market returns through a public company platform.

