KLIKA TECH ACHIEVES AWS PREMIER TIER STATUS IN THE AMAZON WEB SERVICES PARTNER NETWORK

Klika Tech joins the top tier of AWS Partners, recognized for driving real-world cloud, AI, and IoT innovation

Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise shows our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility and pace of innovation of AWS” — Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader, announced today it has achieved Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Klika Tech as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.“Klika Tech is proud to achieve Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. “Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process, shows our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business and technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS.”To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting firm that turns data into business outcomes. We design and build end-to-end solutions from silicon and edge devices to cloud platforms and AI/ML pipelines that deliver actionable business insights. The company’s co-creation engagement model empowers startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500s to move faster and smarter. Whether engineering edge-to-cloud architectures, enabling real-time data intelligence, or deploying enterprise-grade AI/ML solutions, Klika Tech is a trusted partner in shaping the connected, intelligent future.Klika Tech's achievement of Premier Tier status is supported by its extensive AWS expertise and validated capabilities. The company has earned AWS Competencies across strategic domains including Life Sciences, Generative AI, Internet of Things (IoT), Advertising and Marketing Technology, DevOps, and Smart City. Klika Tech further demonstrates its technical proficiency through AWS Service Delivery designations in AWS IoT Core, AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda. These achievements showcase Klika Tech's proven ability to architect and implement scalable AWS solutions that drive customer success.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, Government, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

