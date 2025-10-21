NutriSelect.ai Partners with DigitSense to Accelerate AI-Driven Supplement Platform

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. The proprietary NScore™ rating system is part of the Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and the future of evidence-based supplementation. DigitSense has a global team spanning Asia, Europe, and North America and specializes in full-stack product strategy, UI/UX design, and development for AI, SaaS and digital health platforms.

NutriSelect.ai expands its collaboration with DigitSense, builder of its prototype, to launch the Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and NScore™ engine

This partnership gives us a world-class development team and strategic leadership on the technology side, ensuring NutriSelect can scale quickly and deliver the innovation our industry needs.” — Dr. Bill Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., a health-tech company pioneering AI-driven supplement analytics and personalization, today announced a strategic technology partnership with DigitSense Limited, a global AI product development and transformation firm led by Founder and CEO Moon Yiu The two companies first collaborated in late 2024, when DigitSense developed the NutriSelect prototype that validated the concept for the company’s Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform. Building on that successful foundation, DigitSense will now serve as Strategic Technology Partner to NutriSelect, leading full-scale development of the proprietary NScore™ rating engine and mobile platform through MVP completion, Beta, and Marketplace launch phases.The partnership formalizes a shared commitment to bring scientific rigor and transparency to the supplement industry by leveraging data science, AI, and evidence-based insights. As part of the agreement, DigitSense will provide turnkey design, engineering, and product management capabilities, while Moon Yiu will act as Fractional CTO & CPO Advisor to NutriSelect, guiding product architecture and execution strategy.“DigitSense has taken over 30 digital products to market, and their track record speaks for itself,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder and CEO of NutriSelect.ai. “This partnership gives us a world-class development team and strategic leadership on the technology side, ensuring NutriSelect can scale quickly and deliver the innovation our industry needs.”The collaboration roadmap includes three major milestones:1. MVP Completion – Core NScore™ functionality and app interface.2. Beta Launch – Deployment to the first 1,000 users for data collection and optimization.3. Marketplace Integration – Connecting verified supplement brands and products within the NutriSelect ecosystem.“We’re excited to partner with Dr. Bill and the NutriSelect team to bring this vision to life,” said Moon Yiu, Founder and CEO of DigitSense. “Our mission has always been to craft products that make a real impact, and NutriSelect is redefining how data and AI can empower smarter, science-backed wellness choices.”DigitSense has a global team spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, serving clients of all continents, especially in North America. The company specializes in full-stack product strategy, UI/UX design, and development for AI, SaaS and digital health platforms.About NutriSelect.aiNutriSelect.ai, Inc. is a U.S.-based health-tech company pioneering Precision Supplement Intelligence™, a new category of evidence-based nutrition technology. Its proprietary NScore™ algorithm rates and ranks supplement products using AI-driven analysis of ingredient quality, dosage, bioavailability, and clinical research evidence. NutriSelect’s platform bridges the gap between scientific validation and consumer confidence, empowering individuals and brands to make informed supplement decisions.About DigitSenseDigitSense Limited is an award-winning digital product development firm specializing in full-cycle design and AI technology services for startups and enterprises. With a track record of launching over 30 products globally, DigitSense provides end-to-end solutions from concept and design to engineering and market deployment.

