NutriSelect Launches Brand Science Accelerator for Supplement Innovation

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO of NutriSelect.ai — a 25+ year industry veteran, scientist, and wellness innovator leading the charge in AI-powered, personalized supplement science. The proprietary NScore™ rating system is part of the Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform

New program pairs brands with AI-driven NScore™ ratings, clinical research, and expert guidance to boost credibility, innovation, and market success.

The supplement industry is flooded with products making unsubstantiated claims. Our mission is to bridge the gap between marketing and real science.” — Dr. Bill Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., creator of the Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and proprietary NScore™ rating system, today announced the launch of the NutriSelect Brand Science Accelerator, a 12-month program designed to help supplement, functional food, and wellness brands enhance their scientific credibility, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen market positioning.The Brand Science Accelerator connects participating companies with NutriSelect’s world-class Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) partners, and proprietary AI-powered platform to optimize product formulas, guide clinical research, and improve product ratings within the NScore system.“The supplement industry is flooded with products making unsubstantiated claims,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO of NutriSelect.ai. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between marketing and real science. The Brand Science Accelerator gives early adopter brands the tools, partnerships, and data they need to raise their scientific standards — and be recognized for it.”Unlike traditional accelerator programs focused on early-stage startups, the Brand Science Accelerator is designed for existing product brands that want to:• Improve their NScore through evidence-backed innovation.• Conduct pilot or full-scale clinical studies in partnership with NutriSelect’s CRO network.• Leverage AI-driven insights to align products with consumer personalization trends.• Gain early positioning within NutriSelect’s upcoming B2C platform launch.The program will be introduced in a special live episode of The Bioactive Nexus podcast, hosted by Dr. Gene Bruno and Dr. Bill Clark, on Monday at 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST, streaming live on LinkedIn and Facebook. The episode will be available later on the website, YouTube channel, and other platforms.Brands interested in joining the inaugural cohort of five companies can learn more by contacting Dr. Bill Clark directly.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.NutriSelect.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered health tech platform delivering Precision Supplement Intelligence™. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in TechBullion , NutraIngredients-USA, The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, and the Founder Sense, The Nureon Effect, and The ROI Masterclass podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.