NutriSelect Expands CRO Consortium with Reputable Health

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. The proprietary NScore™ rating system is part of the Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and the future of evidence-based supplementation. Reputable Health brings clarity, speed, and trust to wellness research.

Partnership enhances Product & Ingredient Science Accelerator programs ahead of SupplySide Global 2025

Joining NutriSelect’s CRO Consortium allows us to bring our unique platform to supplement and wellness brands ready to raise the bar for evidence-based innovation.” — Kyle Bergquist

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., creator of the patent-pending Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and its proprietary NScore™ product rating system, announced today that Reputable Health has joined its expanding Contract Research Organization (CRO) Consortium, which already includes Radicle Science and the Centers for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS).This collaboration strengthens NutriSelect’s scientific foundation and provides new tools for supplement brands and ingredient companies participating in the company’s Product Science Accelerator and Ingredient Science Accelerator programs.A New Standard in Supplement and Wellness ResearchReputable Health is redefining clinical research through real-world data and wearable-powered studies. Their platform enables high-frequency, transparent data collection and real-time dashboards, allowing companies to observe progress and outcomes as they happen. This visibility makes Reputable Health an ideal partner for supplement, nutrition, and wellness brands seeking credible, measurable evidence to support their claims.By joining forces, NutriSelect’s consortium now integrates:• Radicle Science, known for its large-scale, consumer-based clinical trials• Centers for Applied Health Sciences, a leader in human clinical trials for nutrition and integrative health• Reputable Health, advancing real-world, wearable-enabled, data-driven study modelsTogether, these organizations create a comprehensive ecosystem that spans traditional clinical validation and modern, real-world research empowering companies to substantiate their products with credible, actionable science.Quotes“Reputable Health is built on radical transparency and real-world data. Our goal has always been to help companies validate claims with speed and scientific integrity. Joining NutriSelect’s CRO Consortium allows us to bring our unique platform to supplement and wellness brands ready to raise the bar for evidence-based innovation.”— Kyle Bergquist, Co-Founder, Reputable Health“This partnership represents another important step in NutriSelect’s mission to redefine how science, technology, and transparency come together in the supplement industry. Reputable Health brings a real-world data perspective that perfectly complements our existing CRO partners. Together, we’re building a research ecosystem that empowers brands to turn credible science into meaningful consumer trust.”— Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO, NutriSelect.aiStrategic Impact for NutriSelect’s Accelerator ProgramsThe addition of Reputable Health enhances NutriSelect’s ecosystem in two key ways:1. Expanded Research Options:Companies in NutriSelect’s Product Science Accelerator and Ingredient Science Accelerator programs now gain access to diverse research models from traditional clinical trials to wearable-enabled real-world studies.2. Accelerated Validation & Market Readiness:Brands can move faster from concept to commercialization by leveraging scalable, data-driven study options designed to support regulatory, marketing, and investor objectives.Looking Ahead to SupplySide Global NutriSelect will spotlight this expanded CRO Consortium at SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas (October 27–30), meeting with product brands, ingredient developers, and health-tech innovators to explore new collaborations and pilot programs.Call to ActionProduct brands, ingredient suppliers, and wellness companies interested in learning more about NutriSelect’s Accelerator programs or CRO partnerships are invited to connect ahead of SupplySide Global.To schedule a meeting or request details, email Dr. Bill Clark, PhD at drbill@nutriselect.ai.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.NutriSelect.ai is a health technology company pioneering AI-driven supplement intelligence through its patent-pending Precision Supplement Intelligence™ platform and NScore™ product rating system. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.About Reputable HealthReputable Health is a digital clinical research platform that makes real-world, wearable-based health studies simple, transparent, and scientifically rigorous. Built for speed and scalability, Reputable’s system allows brands and researchers to run studies that capture continuous, objective data empowering them to validate claims, demonstrate efficacy, and build consumer trust.Learn more at www.reputable.health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.