Solutionreach Marks 25 Years with Forward-Thinking, Personalized Campaign

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of its 25th year in business, leading healthcare SaaS brand Solutionreach is stepping boldly into the spotlight with its first ever story-driven campaign, “ Missing Things .” Blending humor with heart, the video-led campaign explores the human dramas its SaaS platform aims to prevent. It’s a fresh, unexpected move for a brand known for working behind the scenes, using storytelling to shine a light on the very human reasons its technology matters.The Missing Things campaign, spearheaded by a long-form video ad, zooms out from the typical focus on features and functionality to highlight the humor and drama that occurs when appointments and payments get missed by forgetful patients. The campaign’s tone marks a big shift for a company that has always led with product, making it stand out in the B2B SaaS landscape.Solutionreach is a customizable, all-in-one patient retention and communication platform that helps dental, eye care, dermatology, and other medical practices — as well as large enterprise groups — streamline patient engagement and administrative tasks. Built using smart automation, Solutionreach’s platform streamlines patient communication, insurance management, payment processing, and other appointment workflows, providing practices with increased revenue while improving patient satisfaction and retention. User-friendly and easily personalizable, Solutionreach reduces administrative burnout and makes it easy to focus on the highest-value tasks and patient care each day.“At the end of the day, we are all about making it easier for practices to better connect with patients,” says Ken Ernsting, CEO of Solutionreach. “Typically, we accomplish this through back-end processes that help them streamline the patient experience. With Missing Things, we wanted to highlight how these processes tangibly impact the daily lives of patients everywhere. It feels like a fitting way to celebrate 25 years of service.”While B2B SaaS marketing has traditionally emphasized data and functionality, Solutionreach is taking a more modern, interactive approach, centering storytelling to connect with clients and build lasting relationships. In doing so, the company is making its technology more grounded, relatable, and aligned with the real needs of healthcare practices and their patients.“We all know that customer experience is extremely important, but sometimes it’s helpful to step back and remember why it matters so much,” says John Lowe, VP of Customer Success at Solutionreach. “It’s something that can be easy to lose sight of in this tech-intensive industry. However, this tech exists in the first place so that it can meet our customers’ real needs, and we felt that it was important to highlight this connection.”“We really wanted to move beyond the typical feature/benefit story to create a campaign that would resonate,” says Logan Clifford, Solutionreach’s Senior Director of Marketing. “After 6+ months of work, we created something that truly distinguishes us. It highlights our true differentiator: our deep commitment to making our customers’ days more efficient so they can focus on delivering exceptional patient care.”To learn more about Solutionreach’s offerings, visit https://www.solutionreach.com/ About SolutionreachSolutionreach is a healthcare SaaS platform making it easier than ever for healthcare providers to engage patients and grow revenue with tools like automated recall, online patient scheduling, automated payment reminders, and online payment processing capabilities. Its customizable all-in-one platform enables practices to keep their schedules full and their revenue cycles moving, all while reducing administrative burden.

