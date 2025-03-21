Barkle Launches Revolutionary Canine Oral Care Kit to Improve Dog Dental Health

Product Combines Unprecedented Effectiveness With Ease Of Application

Proper oral care creates the foundation for lifelong flourishing, and yet the most prevalent methods of caring for dogs’ teeth are often either not user friendly or are less effective” — Dr. Henry Crossetti, founder of Barkle

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canine oral care brand Barkle has recently launched its revolutionary no-brush dental gel to help dog owners easily and effectively improve their pets’ oral health. Clinically tested and easy to apply, this product makes canine oral care easier than ever while effectively reducing plaque and tartar buildup, eliminating bad breath and improving overall health.Canine oral care is one of the most critically important and commonly overlooked aspects of overall canine health. The vast majority of dogs over 3 years old have already developed early evidence of periodontal disease, which can worsen and lead to other problems–including potentially fatal heart, kidney, and liver issues–if not adequately treated. Brushing dogs’ teeth has long been the most effective method for cleaning teeth, but the difficulty of effectively applying traditional dog toothpaste causes many dogs to be left without adequate care.Barkle, which is a simple gel applied to the dog’s mouth by hand with the use of a finger cot, provides all of the benefits of tooth brushing with none of the hassle involved. Barkle uses only safe, clinically approved ingredients (Water, Carbomer, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chlorite, Sucralose, Sodium Hyaluronite, Sodium Hypobromite, Mint) and tastes pleasant for dogs, increasing the ease of application.“Dogs’ overall health begins in their mouths,” says Dr. Henry Crossetti, a retired dental professional and the founder of Barkle. “Proper oral care creates the foundation for lifelong flourishing, and yet the most prevalent methods of caring for dogs’ teeth are often either not user friendly or are less effective. With Barkle, we hope to tackle both sides of this equation and make effective oral care more accessible than ever before.”A lifelong animal lover, Dr. Crossetti formulated Barkle following the devastating loss of his dog during a routine dental procedure. Motivated by his grief and a desire to prevent similar tragedies, Dr. Crossetti set out to create an oral care solution that would make at-home dental care easier and more effective than ever. Barkle is currently the subject of an Oklahoma State University study, in which it has shown highly promising results, demonstrating a reduction of pathogenic bacteria from high risk to low risk in dogs of all ages.Barkle is now available for purchase via www.Barkle.com , as well as through Amazon ($49.95). The Oral Care Kit contains a 2-month supply of Barkle plus a finger cot at no extra cost ($15 value) and is available both as a one-time purchase and as a monthly subscription.About BarkleBarkle is a canine oral care brand that uses a clinically tested formula to make it easier than ever for dog owners to provide comprehensive oral care for their pets. Made with safe, veterinary-approved ingredients and an easy-to-use finger cot applicator, Barkle has been shown to significantly reduce pathogenic bacteria, freshening dogs’ breath and lowering the risk of periodontal disease. For more information, please visit www.Barkle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.