Solutionreach Celebrates 25 Years of Healthcare SaaS Innovation

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah-based healthcare SaaS brand Solutionreach is celebrating 25 years of innovation and leadership in the healthcare technology industry. One of the earliest pioneers of digital patient communication, Solutionreach has maintained steady growth and impact for the past quarter of a century. The first company to bring healthcare texting services to the market, Solutionreach has sent over 15 billion patient messages to date, fundamentally transforming how practices engage with their patients.Solutionreach provides dental, eye care, dermatology, and other medical practices — as well as large Enterprise groups — with a customizable, all-in-one patient retention and communication platform that streamlines patient engagement and administrative tasks. The Company’s Enterprise Patient Engagement software has made it the leading choice for some of the largest Enterprise organizations in the country, including multi-year relationships with some of the largest Dental Support Organizations in the country. With a powerful multi-location management tool that enables centralized control without sacrificing local customization, Solutionreach enables global oversight of messaging, recall strategies, patient preferences, and compliance, streamlining high-volume patient engagement and improving organizational efficiency.Built using smart automation, the Solutionreach platform streamlines patient communication, insurance management, payment processing, and other appointment workflows, providing practices with increased revenue while improving patient satisfaction and retention. User-friendly and easily customizable, Solutionreach reduces administrative burnout and makes it easy to focus on the highest-value tasks and patient care each day. This continued focus on innovation in communication, reputation management, insurance verification, and patient access continues the Company’s tradition of market leadership.“Over the past 25 years, we have always made improving the quality of patient care our top priority,” says Ken Ernsting, CEO of Solutionreach. “To do this, we have consistently embraced innovation, always finding ways to leverage technology to facilitate human connection digitally. This commitment to setting industry trends rather than following them is what defines our mission for the next 25 years.”In recent years, Solutionreach has continued to refine its RCM (revenue cycle messaging) platform . Their instant insurance management tool allows dental practices to view, request, verify, and confirm patient insurance coverage and status in seconds, while their secure documents solution allows practices to securely send treatment plans, prescriptions, statements, and other sensitive documents directly to patients for viewing and e-signatures. Solutionreach has also recently introduced an AI-powered online reputation management platform that makes it easier than ever for practices to enhance their online presence and collect more patient reviews.In addition to treating this occasion as a chance to look back on past accomplishments, Solutionreach is also using it as an opportunity to define its vision for the future. The company has continued to invest in product innovation, with an emphasis on leveraging AI-powered engagement to further streamline the patient experience. The company is also looking towards forming strategic partnerships to more effectively tackle complex challenges in healthcare communication and operations at scale.“Embracing instant messaging and digital communication before they were commonplace is what made us stand out in the first place,” says Chris Young, the VP of Product for Solutionreach. “25 years in, we still want to be consistently ahead of the curve. As we continue to integrate AI into our product, we are positioning ourselves to remain a leader in our space.”To learn more about the offerings of Solutionreach, visit https://www.solutionreach.com/ About SolutionreachSolutionreach is a healthcare SaaS platform that helps facilitate the ability for healthcare providers to engage patients and grow revenue with tools like automated recall, online patient scheduling, automated payment reminders, and online payment processing capabilities. Its customizable all-in-one platform enables practices to keep their schedules full and their revenue cycles moving, all while reducing administrative burden.

