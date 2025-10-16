SCAN Continues to Expand Leadership Team to Align with Strategy of Becoming a National Medicare Payer

Beth Ginzinger, RN, MBA, Head of Care Delivery Assets Martin Esquivel, Chief Product Officer Erik Helms, Corporate Vice President of Network Management Stanton Sasaki, Vice President National Accounts & Sales Innovation

New leaders bring proven expertise to guide SCAN’s next phase of growth and expansion

These appointments build on the foundation our leadership team has created and mark the next chapter in SCAN’s evolution,” — Karen Schulte, President of Medicare, SCAN Health Plan

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified nonprofit healthcare organization that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced a series of executive appointments and promotions that align with the organization’s recent market expansion and continued growth in the Medicare Advantage space. The new leaders will support and lead the expansion of SCAN’s care delivery assets, strengthen partnerships, and drive growth across networks and products.“This recent round of appointments marks an important milestone in SCAN’s growth trajectory as we continue to establish ourselves as one of the leading organizations in Medicare Advantage,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN has one of the most dynamic leadership teams in healthcare, leaders who are challenging the status quo and reshaping what Medicare Advantage can be. By adding this new talent, we are doubling down on our commitment to redefine the member experience and prove that a nonprofit plan can set the standard for how older adults are served.”“These appointments build on the foundation our leadership team has created and mark the next chapter in SCAN’s evolution,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare for SCAN Health Plan. “As we expand into new markets, we remain focused on delivering an unparalleled Medicare Advantage experience, one that puts older adults first, strengthens our partnerships, and raises the bar for the entire industry.”Beth Ginzinger, RN, MBA - Head of Care Delivery AssetsGinzinger has been appointed to lead SCAN’s care delivery assets, which include:· Healthcare in Action (HIA): A street-based medical group providing comprehensive healthcare services, including behavioral health and substance use disorders, as well as housing navigation and care management for individuals experiencing homelessness. Launched in 2021, HIA operates in six counties across Northern and Southern California.· Homebase Medical: An in-home chronic care management and wrap-around medical services program for older adults.· myPlace Health: A Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider dedicated to providing integrated care specially tailored for vulnerable older adults who wish to remain in their homes and communities. myPlace currently operates two centers in Los Angeles County.· Welcome Health: A medical group providing in-home, in-person and virtual primary care for older adults through the philosophy of geriatrics.In her role, Ginzinger is responsible for driving measurable outcomes across SCAN’s care delivery assets, advancing performance and building partnerships that improve health outcomes, expand market presence and support long-term success.Ginzinger brings extensive experience as both a practicing nurse and a leader of integrated payer-provider care delivery models. She is adept at identifying potential at the intersection of clinical excellence, technology, and operational efficiency, and will focus on identifying opportunities and aligning each organization’s goals and strengths.Prior to SCAN, Ginzinger held numerous executive leadership positions at Anthem (now known as Elevance) and served as president and chief transformation officer of Prosano Health Solutions, a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona subsidiary, She launched Blue Signature Prosano, an advanced primary care model that integrated seamlessly with Arizona Blue to deliver care through a payer-provider infrastructure. She also served as chief strategy officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, where she led the development and execution of a five-year strategic plan that secured the company’s No. 1 market share with strong margins and established the foundation for two strategic acquisitions in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.Erik Helms - Corporate Vice President of Network ManagementHelms leads SCAN’s enterprise network management strategy and will have oversight of provider network contracting, provider partnerships, and value-based models that improve access, affordability, and quality of care for our members across all of SCAN’s markets.Prior to joining SCAN, Helms served as senior vice president of enterprise provider network contracting and performance management at Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), where he led provider network strategy, managed care contracting and network operations. He has worked closely with integrated delivery systems, IPAs and ACO’s, and behavioral health / LTSS networks to implement differentiated value-based reimbursement models that help to improve the provider and member experience and enhance the overall quality of care delivered.Throughout his extensive managed care career, Helms has held numerous leadership roles at organizations including Novant Health, Centene, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.Martin Esquivel - Chief Product OfficerEsquivel oversees the strategy, design, and management of SCAN’s Medicare Advantage products, with a focus on sustainability and delivering value to members. He is responsible for benefit strategy, market analysis, and regulatory alignment, working across teams to develop products that improve health outcomes, enhance the member experience, and support STAR ratings performance. He partners with SCAN’s clinical, network, and community teams to ensure SCAN’s products meet the needs of older adults at every stage of their aging journey.Prior to joining SCAN, Esquivel held several leadership roles, including serving as vice president of Medicare product management & strategic initiatives at Elevance, Inc. (formerly Anthem, Inc.). Throughout his career he has led strategic growth and turnaround initiatives that increased membership and operating margin for multiple companies across the country.He has also directed Medicare business units with over $23 billion in revenue and 1.5 million members and has been adept at building strategic partnerships with health plans as well as value-based partnerships with ancillary health care businesses.Stanton Sasaki - Vice President National Accounts & Sales InnovationIn his new role, Sasaki is responsible for advancing SCAN’s most strategic relationships, including those with municipalities, large employer groups, and other key stakeholders. He directs national account strategy and leads sales innovation initiatives designed to broaden SCAN’s reach, strengthen its market position, and drive sustainable growth.Sasaki has been a member of SCAN’s leadership team for more than a decade. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Broker Sales, and over the past 12 years has held a series of leadership roles within the sales organization, consistently contributing to the organization’s growth and success.For more information about SCAN’s leadership team and its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, visit www.scanhealthplan.com . To learn more about job openings at SCAN, visit www.scanhealthplan.com/careers/current-opportunities About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.