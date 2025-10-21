Pando Electric Unveils Pando Canopy: A Breakthrough in Reliable, Always-On EV Charging Connectivity

Pando Electric Introduces Canopy

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pando Electric, the leader in affordable and intelligent EV charging solutions for multifamily properties, today announced the launch of Pando Canopy, a proprietary wireless mesh connectivity system that eliminates the need for WiFi or cellular connections in EV charging. The innovative system is designed specifically for multifamily environments, where network challenges often create barriers to reliable and consistent charging experiences.With Pando Canopy, property owners and residents alike can depend on always-on reliability, even in the most challenging environments such as underground garages, large parking structures, or remote areas where traditional wireless networks frequently fail. By removing dependence on external WiFi or cellular connectivity, Pando Canopy ensures that every charger stays connected and operational, reducing downtime and eliminating one of the most common sources of frustration for residents and property managers. The result is fewer failed charging sessions, higher resident satisfaction, and protection of charging revenue streams for property owners.Unlike other electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) solutions that rely on expensive IT infrastructure, cloud systems, or third-party network providers, Pando Canopy operates entirely locally. This means all connectivity and communication occur within the property’s own network of chargers, without the need for ongoing communicaitions costs or complex technical setup. Even better, Pando Canopy is included at no additional cost with every Pando Gen2 installation, delivering immediate value to property owners without adding to their capital expenses.“Property owners have told us time and again that network failures are one of the biggest frustrations with EV charging,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “With Pando Canopy, we’ve eliminated that problem. Residents get reliable charging every time, and property managers get peace of mind without extra IT costs or headaches.”Under the hood, the Gen2 platform uses a dual-layer communication system to ensure seamless operation in all conditions. A self-forming mesh network connects all chargers within a property, allowing them to share data intelligently, even if only one charger has internet access. In addition, a direct peer-to-peer fallback mode allows residents to tap and charge instantly, even if the entire system is offline. When connectivity is restored, the system automatically synchronizes session data with the cloud, ensuring accurate reporting and billing without manual intervention.“With Pando Canopy, we’ve solved one of the biggest challenges in multifamily EV charging: unreliable connectivity,” added Yifan Zhang, Head of Product at Pando Electric. “Our self-healing wireless mesh keeps every charger online, allowing residents to charge easily, even in environments with no WiFi. Our goal is to make EV charging invisible, something that just works.”Pando Canopy integrates seamlessly with the broader Pando Gen2 ecosystem, including the company’s smart outlets, modular Pando+ Charger, and Pando Pulse energy management system. Together, these technologies form a complete, future-proof EV charging platform that is simple to install, easy to manage, and built for the evolving needs of multifamily properties.The Pando Canopy connectivity system is now available with every Gen2 deployment. Property owners and managers can request a demo or learn more at pandoelectric.com

