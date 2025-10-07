Pando Electric Launches World’s First Modular EV Charger

Pando Plus is ideal for multifamily EV charging Pando Plus can be installed indoor or outdoor

The Pando Plus EV Charger Eliminates Maintenance and Cable Downtime, Removing One of The Largest Headaches Assoicated with EV Charging

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pando Electric , the leader in affordable and intelligent EV charging solutions for multifamily properties, today announced the launch of the Pando+ Charger , the world’s first modular electric vehicle charger. Designed specifically for apartments, condominiums, and multifamily housing communities, the Pando+ Charger solves one of the most persistent pain points for property owners and EV drivers alike: cable breakage, theft, and costly downtime.Priced at $999, the Pando+ Charger is built on the company’s new groundbreaking Gen2 platform, combining affordability, advanced safety, and true plug-and-play modularity in a first-of-its-kind design.While cable theft and damage are widely recognized as challenges, the real issue is how long stations remain offline when problems occur. Traditional EV chargers require a certified electrician to perform cable repairs, often leading to weeks of downtime. For property owners, this results in lost revenue, unhappy residents, and a negative perception of their amenities.With the Pando+ Charger, this barrier disappears. Property staff or residents can swap a damaged or stolen cable in seconds, without requiring an electrician. This simple yet powerful design breakthrough ensures that chargers remain online, providing residents with reliable access to charging whenever needed.“The Pando+ Charger is the world’s first modular EV charger and a major step forward for the industry,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “We built this to solve the problems property owners have been forced to live with for too long. Cable theft and breakage aren’t just costly they create unacceptable downtime. With Pando+, we’re eliminating that pain point entirely and setting a new standard for affordable, reliable EV charging.”The Pando+ Charger is not a standalone device — it’s part of the complete Pando Gen2 ecosystem, designed to make EV charging easier, smarter, and more resilient for multifamily communities.Pando Canopy: A proprietary, self-healing mesh network that eliminates the need for Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. This reduces installation costs and ensures chargers stay connected even in challenging environments such as underground garages.Pando Pulse: A full-building energy management system that dynamically reallocates unused building power to EV charging, helping properties avoid costly electrical upgrades and use their existing infrastructure more efficiently.Open Standards: The Pando+ Charger is fully OCPP compliant, ensuring interoperability with third-party platforms and protecting properties from vendor lock-in.Together, these technologies create a robust, future-proof ecosystem that scales with the growing demand for EV adoption.In addition to its modular cable system, the Pando+ Charger includes advanced safety protections, ruggedized hardware, and an expected 40+ year product lifespan. By virtually eliminating maintenance and repair costs, Pando+ delivers a true maintenance-free charging experience that significantly lowers the total cost of ownership for multifamily property owners.As the number of EV drivers in the United States continues to grow, multifamily properties are under increasing pressure to provide reliable and affordable charging options. Pando Electric’s Pando+ Charger positions itself as the only solution that is simultaneously affordable, reliable, modular, and future-proof, giving property owners the confidence to support EV adoption without the burden of ongoing costs.The Pando+ Charger is now available as part of the Gen2 ecosystem. Property owners, managers, and developers can request a demo or learn more at www.pandoelectric.com

Introducing the Pando+ EV Charger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.