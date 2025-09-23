Pando Launches Gen2 Smart Outlet: The EV Charger That Solves Multifamily Charging

Pando Gen 2 Smart Outlet Charging up in a parking garage PANDO GEN2 Outdoor

Pando launches the Gen2 Smart Outlet: the first EV charger built for multifamily. No WiFi needed, no infrastructure upgrades, no maintenance—70% lower cost

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pando Electric today announced the launch of the Pando Gen2 Smart Outlet , a revolutionary EV charging platform engineered specifically for the complex realities of multifamily housing. With a design that eliminates the three biggest barriers to EV charging adoption: power constraints, connectivity issues, and maintenance failures. Gen2 marks a major leap forward in electrifying the nation’s apartment infrastructure.While traditional EV chargers often require costly panel upgrades, dedicated WiFi/Cellular networks, and ongoing maintenance, Pando Gen2 operates with none of those constraints. Each outlet intelligently manages building power loads, operates offline when needed, and features a modular design that eliminates maintenance entirely.“Multifamily buildings have been stuck with EV solutions designed for shopping malls and restaurants,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “Gen2 changes that. No WiFi. No upgrades. No maintenance. We designed Gen2 to be the first charger that works with the building and its residents, not against them.”Gen2 introduces a suite of features that simplify both installation and use:No network dependency — operates even in buildings without WiFi or cellularTap-and-charge access — residents activate charging with a phone, watch, or fob without the need for Wifi or cellular phone serviceFull-building load management — dynamically reroutes unused building power to EV chargingModular design — damaged cables can be replaced in seconds, with no electrician requiredUnlike conventional EVSEs, which often cost tens of thousands to install only a small handful of stations, Pando Gen2 is engineered to fit within existing electrical infrastructure. Install costs are up to 70% lower than traditional EV charging systems, with virtually no ongoing maintenance burden for property teams.Pando will showcase the Gen2 Smart Outlet capabilities at MOVE America in Austin starting tomorrow, ahead of the full rollout of upcoming Gen2 installations. With Gen2, Pando is not only removing barriers to EV adoption, it’s laying the groundwork for a future where buildings participate directly in the energy economy.About Pando ElectricPando Electric builds scalable, intelligent EV charging infrastructure for multifamily housing. By combining low-cost hardware with distributed energy intelligence, Pando is turning EV charging into the foundation for tomorrow’s virtual power plant.For press inquiries: [contact@pandoelectric.com]Website: [ www.pandoelectric.com

