K9 University Chicago Celebrates 30+ Years of Inclusive, Behavior-First Dog Care

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K9 University Chicago, one of the city’s longest-standing dog care and training institutions, is celebrating more than 30 years of helping dogs thrive—and challenging the old notion of “good” and “bad” dogs along the way.Founded in 1992, K9U has become a Chicago staple for pet parents seeking more than just daycare. Its behaviorally informed, all-inclusive approach welcomes every dog—whether energetic, anxious, or reactive—and focuses on building confidence through structure, enrichment, and compassion.“We don’t reject dogs for being anxious, reactive, or shy,” says Mariya Sergeeva, CEO of K9 University Chicago. “Every dog deserves a chance to be understood. It’s up to us to find the right approach for them.”What began as a small, rescue-inspired facility on the city’s North Side has grown into one of Chicago’s largest indoor-outdoor campuses, serving more than 14,000 dogs and countless families. K9U’s success rests on a belief that behavioral understanding, not exclusion, is the foundation of great care.Sergeeva, who leads a team of trainers, handlers, and caregivers, says the company’s strength lies in its people as much as its philosophy.“Our staff are the heart of this place,” she explains. “You can teach technique, but patience and empathy are what make the real difference. We hire for both skill and heart.”Every staff member receives ongoing education in canine body language, emotional regulation, and science-based enrichment practices. The facility features both group play and individual care areas, ensuring that every dog, from shy seniors to high-drive puppies, can feel safe and supported.“Most of the dogs people consider ‘aggressive’ are actually just scared or nervous,” Sergeeva adds. “Once they realize we’re here to help, not to harm, everything changes.”The “All Dogs Welcome” approach has built deep community trust. Many clients have been with K9U for years, some now bringing their second or third generation of dogs. Even during the challenges of the pandemic, Sergeeva says the company never closed its doors, continuing to serve essential workers and long-time customers who depended on their care.After three decades, K9 University continues to evolve while staying true to its founding mission: to create a space where every dog is accepted, understood, and given the tools to thrive.“It’s incredibly rewarding when families see that transformation,” says Sergeeva. “They’ll tell us, ‘we wish we’d found you sooner.’ That’s what keeps us going.”To learn more, visit www.k9uchicago.com or follow @k9uchicago on social media.About K9 University ChicagoFounded in 1992, K9 University Chicago is a behavior-focused dog daycare, training, and boarding facility serving pet parents across the city. With an “All Dogs Welcome” philosophy and a staff trained in behavioral science and compassionate care, K9U helps every dog—reactive, anxious, or exuberant—thrive through structure, enrichment, and love.Media Contact

