Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,991 in the last 365 days.

New to hunting? F&G’s Maiden Hunt video series is the perfect porthole for those wanting a behind-the-scenes look

Each hunter comes to hunting with a different perspective, background, concerns, and interests. From balancing a love of nature with the emotional experience of harvesting an animal, to following in family footsteps, these short films explore the realities of becoming a hunter and illustrate how hunting is so much more than the harvest.

Over the course of five years, Idaho Fish and Game has teamed up with five brand-new hunters and paired them with seasoned hunting mentors. Our goal is not only help new hunters dip their toe into a new, intimidating outdoor pastime, but document the entire progress—the mental preparation, the pre-dawn hikes up the mountain, and the emotions that come with being so close to wildlife—in a five-part video series.

Check out each episode in our Maiden Hunt video series below or stream the entire YouTube playlist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New to hunting? F&G’s Maiden Hunt video series is the perfect porthole for those wanting a behind-the-scenes look

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more