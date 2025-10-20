New to hunting? F&G’s Maiden Hunt video series is the perfect porthole for those wanting a behind-the-scenes look

Each hunter comes to hunting with a different perspective, background, concerns, and interests. From balancing a love of nature with the emotional experience of harvesting an animal, to following in family footsteps, these short films explore the realities of becoming a hunter and illustrate how hunting is so much more than the harvest.

Over the course of five years, Idaho Fish and Game has teamed up with five brand-new hunters and paired them with seasoned hunting mentors. Our goal is not only help new hunters dip their toe into a new, intimidating outdoor pastime, but document the entire progress—the mental preparation, the pre-dawn hikes up the mountain, and the emotions that come with being so close to wildlife—in a five-part video series.

Check out each episode in our Maiden Hunt video series below or stream the entire YouTube playlist.