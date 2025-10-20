Fatal Crash: SR-92 American Fork Canyon

Crashed vehicle on SR-92 – October 20, 2025 – Credit UHP. On October 20, 2025 at about 02:30 AM a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-92 at MM 9. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the mountainside. The driver, who is a 20 year old male and who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. No other vehicles were involved. SR-92 was closed in both directions until approximately 06:30 AM for the investigation. At this time it is suspected that drowsiness was a contributing factor in this crash.

