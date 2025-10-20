Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,984 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Crash: SR-92 American Fork Canyon

Crashed vehicle on SR-92 – October 20, 2025 – Credit UHP.

On October 20, 2025 at about 02:30 AM a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-92 at MM 9. The driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the mountainside. The driver, who is a 20 year old male and who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. No other vehicles were involved. SR-92 was closed in both directions until approximately 06:30 AM for the investigation. At this time it is suspected that drowsiness was a contributing factor in this crash.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fatal Crash: SR-92 American Fork Canyon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more