Fatal Crash: I-15 Northbound Milepost 54 (Cedar City)

On October 19, 2025 at about 1946 hours a motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-15 near mile post 54, 3 miles south of Cedar City. The motorcycle rear ended a ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.