8th Annual Women's Entrepreneurship Day Connects Women to 'Create Change' in Business and Beyond
This year’s theme, “Create Change,” reflects the event’s mission to empower women to use business as a force for good—sparking innovation, collaboration, and positive community impact.
Hosted by Lorraine Schuchart, Founder & CEO of Prosper for Purpose and the Ohio Ambassador for the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the event is part of a worldwide movement celebrated in more than 140 countries and 65 U.S. cities.
“This isn’t just a conference—it’s a catalyst,” said Schuchart. “WED Ohio gives women a space to step back from working in their business and focus on building it—together. It’s where ideas evolve into action, and collaboration becomes momentum.”
Keynote & Conversations
This year’s keynote speaker is Amy Neumann, M.A., LJC, Ph.D. Candidate, Human AI, a social good technology advocate and entrepreneur who explores how artificial intelligence can be leveraged for ethical innovation and human connection.
Throughout the day, participants will join World Café–style roundtable conversations facilitated through Appreciative Inquiry, a positive, strengths-based approach that helps participants identify what’s working and co-create new possibilities.
Featured session hosts and topics include:
Simone McNitt – Finding the Right People: Clients, Collaborators & Team
Heather Hetchler – Modern Connection: Beyond the Coffee Chat
Annette Garsteck – Big Bold Moves: Redefining Risk and Reward
Bonnie Miller Ladds, LCSW, LISW – Overcoming Overwhelm & Burnout
Danielle M. Locke, CAP, MPA – The Business of Impact: Turning Purpose into Sustainable Growth
Lorraine Schuchart – Visibility & Credibility: Building Authority That Lasts
The day will culminate in a panel discussion, Creating Change in Our Communities, led by Danielle Locke, highlighting how women are transforming systems through social enterprise, advocacy, and community partnerships.
The event will also honor outstanding women leaders through the WED Pioneer Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and social impact.
More information and tickets are availabe at wedohio.org.
About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ohio
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ohio (WED Ohio) is part of the global Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the world’s largest grassroots movement dedicated to empowering women in business to alleviate poverty and drive positive change. Founded by Wendy Diamond in 2013, WEDO is celebrated annually on November 19 and recognized by the United Nations.
Since bringing the event to Cleveland in 2018, Lorraine Schuchart and Prosper for Purpose have convened leaders each year for a day of collaboration, conversation, and collective growth.
About Prosper for Purpose
Prosper for Purpose is a Certified B Corporation® and award-winning brand strategy and PR agency based in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded by Lorraine Schuchart, Prosper for Purpose helps impact-driven organizations and individuals build category of one brands. Learn more at www.prosperforpurpose.com
LORRAINE SCHUCHART
Prosper for Purpose LLC
+1 216-469-7977
Lorraine@prosperforpurpose.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.