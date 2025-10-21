8th Annual Women's Entrepreneurship Day Connects Women to 'Create Change' in Business and Beyond

2025 Women's Entrepreneurship Day Ohio Event

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th Annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ohio Summit (WED Ohio) will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The event will unite women entrepreneurs, executives, and nonprofit leaders for a full day of learning, connection, and inspiration.This year’s theme, “Create Change,” reflects the event’s mission to empower women to use business as a force for good—sparking innovation, collaboration, and positive community impact.Hosted by Lorraine Schuchart, Founder & CEO of Prosper for Purpose and the Ohio Ambassador for the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the event is part of a worldwide movement celebrated in more than 140 countries and 65 U.S. cities.“This isn’t just a conference—it’s a catalyst,” said Schuchart. “WED Ohio gives women a space to step back from working in their business and focus on building it—together. It’s where ideas evolve into action, and collaboration becomes momentum.”Keynote & ConversationsThis year’s keynote speaker is Amy Neumann, M.A., LJC, Ph.D. Candidate, Human AI, a social good technology advocate and entrepreneur who explores how artificial intelligence can be leveraged for ethical innovation and human connection.Throughout the day, participants will join World Café–style roundtable conversations facilitated through Appreciative Inquiry, a positive, strengths-based approach that helps participants identify what’s working and co-create new possibilities.Featured session hosts and topics include:Simone McNitt – Finding the Right People: Clients, Collaborators & TeamHeather Hetchler – Modern Connection: Beyond the Coffee ChatAnnette Garsteck – Big Bold Moves: Redefining Risk and RewardBonnie Miller Ladds, LCSW, LISW – Overcoming Overwhelm & BurnoutDanielle M. Locke, CAP, MPA – The Business of Impact: Turning Purpose into Sustainable GrowthLorraine Schuchart – Visibility & Credibility: Building Authority That LastsThe day will culminate in a panel discussion, Creating Change in Our Communities, led by Danielle Locke, highlighting how women are transforming systems through social enterprise, advocacy, and community partnerships.The event will also honor outstanding women leaders through the WED Pioneer Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and social impact.More information and tickets are availabe at wedohio.org.About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day OhioWomen’s Entrepreneurship Day Ohio (WED Ohio) is part of the global Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the world’s largest grassroots movement dedicated to empowering women in business to alleviate poverty and drive positive change. Founded by Wendy Diamond in 2013, WEDO is celebrated annually on November 19 and recognized by the United Nations.Since bringing the event to Cleveland in 2018, Lorraine Schuchart and Prosper for Purpose have convened leaders each year for a day of collaboration, conversation, and collective growth.About Prosper for PurposeProsper for Purpose is a Certified B Corporationand award-winning brand strategy and PR agency based in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded by Lorraine Schuchart, Prosper for Purpose helps impact-driven organizations and individuals build category of one brands. Learn more at www.prosperforpurpose.com

