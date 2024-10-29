Women's Entrepreneurship Day Ohio Summit Returns November 7

Speakers for the 2024 Women's Entrepreneurship Day Ohio Summit

Worldwide movement for women entrepreneurs convenes at Case Western Reserve University

The goal of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is to help women build successful businesses that also positively impact their communities. This is how our event differs from other entrepreneurial events.” — Lorraine Schuchart

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) Ohio, the global movement that celebrates, empowers and supports women in business, returns to Cleveland for the seventh year. The event will take place on November 7 at Case Western Reserve University. The theme is Lead.Each WED event is produced by an ambassador dedicated to empowering women and girls to actively participate in the economy, initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance their communities. To achieve this goal, WED builds and fosters vital networks for women business leaders to reach their full potential and make a difference in the world.WED Ohio’s ambassador is Lorraine Schuchart, founder of the impact communications agency Prosper for Purpose . The event is intended for business and nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs.Entrepreneur, socialite and Cleveland native Wendy Diamond launched the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization in 2013. Recognizing that women in business are a force for good — financially elevating their families, neighborhoods and communities — Diamond sought to educate, empower, celebrate and support women in business.“Every woman and girl worldwide should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and allowing female entrepreneurs to support one another is a vital part of making that a reality,” said Diamond.Key speakers for this year’s WED Ohio include JJ DiGeronimo, award-winning author and founder of Tech Savvy Women. Sessions will cover creating scalable systems, building wealth, and the critical connection between personal health, happiness, and effective leadership. The full agenda and speaker list is on the Wed Ohio website “The goal of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is to help women build successful businesses that also positively impact their communities. This is how our event differs from other entrepreneurial events," said Schuchart.More information and tickets to the event are available on the WED Ohio website. If the purchase of a ticket is a hardship, the organizers have limited scholarships available. Email Lorraine@prosperforpurpose.com for information.About Women’s Entrepreneurship DayWomen’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED), a global initiative created by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), is celebrated annually on November 19. The movement is the world’s largest grassroots effort dedicated to celebrating, supporting and empowering women worldwide. WED encourages four billion women worldwide to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams to inspire hope and alleviate poverty.About Prosper for PurposeProsper for Purpose is a Cleveland-based public relations, creative services and brand development firm that helps purpose-driven organizations and individuals maximize their impact. Prosper became Ohio’s first nonprofit consulting and fundraising agency and second communications agency to receive certified B Corp status in February 2016.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.