Prosper for Purpose Launches “Profitable Publicity” Course for Entrepreneurs
Classes Taught by PR Strategist Lorraine Schuchart, APR
Consumers are suspicious of what brands say about themselves but trust what they read, see or hear from their trusted media outlets. That’s why earned media, what we call publicity, is so important.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosper for Purpose, one of North America’s leading PR boutiques for purpose-driven brands has launched its first course, Profitable Publicity. The eight-week course was designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses that cannot yet afford to hire a public relations firm but wish to reach new audiences through earned media.
— Lorraine Schuchart
The course will be taught by Prosper for Purpose Founder Lorraine Schuchart, an accredited PR strategist (APR) with more than 30 years of experience creating PR campaigns for organizations from Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores to 1% for the Planet.
“I want to help entrepreneurs leverage the power of publicity to grow their brands and revenue,” explains Schuchart. “Most of the self-proclaimed gurus offering publicity training don't have the experience or the expertise to teach the timeless principles of media relations. Instead, they promote how to create the perfect pitch or a trendy tactic, neither of which work as a repeatable strategy.”
Profitable Publicity will demonstrate how publicity influences audience behavior and drives business outcomes by positioning a brand as the trusted authority in its niche.
“Consumers are more skeptical than ever,” says Schuchart. “They are suspicious of what brands say about themselves but trust what they read, see or hear from their trusted media outlets. That’s why earned media, what we call publicity, is so important.”
Profitable Publicity is an interactive program built around eight essential modules that teach the timeless strategies and current best practices used by the most expert PR practitioners. By learning and implementing throughout the course, participants have every opportunity to start building their "expert factor" through productive interactions that lead to profitable publicity. Bonus sessions include working with influencers and becoming a contributing writer for key publications.
While PR agency retainers range from $2,500 to $25,000 per month, the investment for Profitable Publicity is $750 through January 2022, which gives clients lifetime access to the course.
Schuchart clarifies, “Taking a course is obviously not the equivalent of hiring an agency, but it gives those who cannot yet afford an agency the tools they need to earn publicity now.”
The classes will be delivered weekly via email so participants can watch them at a time convenient to them regardless of time zone. Weekly Q+As will be via Zoom to ensure that students can connect and get answers to questions.
Schuchart says the idea for Profitable Publicity came from a year-long program she ran for a small group of entrepreneurs over the past 20 months. “I realized that most entrepreneurs are unclear on what PR actually is, much less how to get publicity for their business,” she states. “And while I want to be clear that publicity is just one component of a PR plan, for most entrepreneurs it is the one that can propel their business forward most quickly.”
For more information and to register, go to https://profitablepublicity.prosperforpurpose.com/
About Prosper for Purpose
Prosper for Purpose designs disruptive brand strategies for courageous change-makers using a magnetic mix of public relations and marketing. . . to impact the world and the bottom line. The agency was founded by Lorraine Schuchart in January 2013 and has earned numerous awards and national recognition for its PR and marketing campaigns.
Kathryn Perkins
Prosper for Purpose
+1 216-465-2043
Connect@prosperforpurpose.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other