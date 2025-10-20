Great American Self Storage Expands in Hawaii with New Kahului Facility

Great American Self Storage is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 40 Pulehu Pl, Kahului, HI, 96732.

KAHULUI, HI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 40 Pulehu Pl, Kahului, HI, 96732. This state-of-the-art facility marks the company’s second location in Hawaii, following the success of its Kona site, which was awarded Best of West Hawaii, yet again for 2025. The Kahului facility offers a wide range of storage solutions designed to meet the needs of residents, businesses, and travelers. Features include commercial and drive-up units, air-conditioned spaces, wide turning radii for large vehicles, double-door access, luggage storage, private mailboxes with real street addresses, package delivery acceptance, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks, and on-site storage specialists dedicated to customer care.The location will be managed by Katherine Rauch, a seasoned storage professional recently promoted to Hawaii Operations Manager. Rauch brings years of expertise and a strong customer-first philosophy to the role. Read more about her appointment here “Our commitment goes beyond offering secure, modern storage,” said Rauch. “We want to be part of the Kahului community—supporting local families, businesses, and nonprofits as neighbors, not just as a service provider.”To celebrate the opening, Great American Self Storage will host a community-focused Grand Opening event, details to be announced soon. In partnership with the Hawaii Food Bank, the event will feature a food drive as a way to best support the community, especially with the upcoming holiday season.For those interested in leasing a storage unit at the new Kahului location, please visit Great American Self Storage of Kahului.About Great American StorageGreat American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.