Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman Collecting Toys for Tots Donations Through December 20

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman is spreading holiday cheer by serving as an official drop-off site for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Now through Saturday, December 20, community members are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the facility to help bring joy to local children in need this holiday season.In addition to collecting toys, Great American Self Storage will host a holiday gift-wrapping station exclusively for customers and anyone who donates, offering a convenient and festive way to prepare for the season.“Our customers are part of our extended family,” said Brandi Dempsey, Property Manager. “By joining together for Toys for Tots, we can share the spirit of the season and help bring joy to families who need a little extra support this year.”Donation Drop-Off Location:Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman📍 119 Executive Center Pl, Mooresville, NC, 28117Donations can be made during regular business hours. Visitors will find a clearly marked collection bin in the main office lobby.For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact our helpful team at (704) 325-9600 to reserve a space.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

