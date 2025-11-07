Great American Self Storage of Fort Myers Welcomes New Property Manager, Richard DeNezza

Great American Self Storage of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage of Fort Myers is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard DeNezza, LCAM, as the facility’s new Property Manager. With more than a decade of experience in property, operations, and community management, DeNezza brings a strong background in leadership, customer service, and operational excellence to the Fort Myers team.Before joining Great American Self Storage , DeNezza held key roles with Pacifica Residential, Royal Shell, Westdale Asset Management, and David Drye Company. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, streamlined operations, and delivered exceptional customer experiences across both residential and commercial properties.“I lead by example and believe in fostering a team culture built on collaboration, communication, and accountability,” said DeNezza. “I’m excited to bring that same energy and focus to Great American Self Storage and to continue strengthening our connection with the Fort Myers community.”In his new role, DeNezza will oversee all aspects of property operations—including customer relations, leasing, maintenance, and staff development—while upholding Great American Self Storage’s commitment to clean, secure, and friendly facilities.For those interested in leasing a storage unit at the Fort Myers location, please visit Great American Self Storage of Fort Myers or call (239) 427-3007. Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

