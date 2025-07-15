Great American Storage® Promotes Katherine Rauch to Hawaii Operations Manager

Great American Storage is pleased to announce the promotion of Katherine Rauch to Hawaii Operations Manager as she leads the opening of the Kahului facility.

KAHULUI, HI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Suites facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotion of Katherine “Kat” Rauch to Hawaii Operations Manager as she leads the opening of the company's new Kahului location at 40 Pulehu Place, scheduled to open in August. Kat brings a wealth of experience and deep community connections from her successful tenure managing Great American Self Storage's Kona facility on the Big Island.For the past dozen years, Kat has been the driving force behind the Kona location's exceptional reputation, helping the facility earn the "Best of West Hawaii" award nine years running. Her dedication to customer service and community involvement has made her a beloved figure in the Big Island storage industry."Kat embodies everything we value at Great American Self Storage," said David Gandolfo, President & CEO of Great American Storage. "Her commitment to treating every customer with genuine aloha, combined with her proven track record of operational excellence, makes her the perfect choice to lead our expansion into Maui. We're excited to see her bring that same spirit of service to the Kahului community."Kat's philosophy centers on being an active and supportive member of the communities where Great American Self Storage operates. "If you're going to do business in a community, you need to be a part of the community and give back," said Kat. "I look forward to continuing that commitment at our new Kahului location."Her community involvement speaks volumes about her character. As a 12-year Rotarian and active chamber of commerce member, Kat has been a major sponsor for numerous local non-profit organizations, including the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation (volunteer fire department), local high schools, the Jonathan Miller Foundation, and the Ke Kai Ala Foundation. During the 2018 lava flow crisis, she organized food drives and helped coordinate the storage and transportation of donations for affected families, demonstrating her commitment to supporting her neighbors during times of need.Kat also regularly participates in beach clean-ups, reflecting her love for Hawaii's natural beauty and dedication to preserving it for future generations."I'm a true believer in treating people the way I want to be treated," said Kat. "That means running our storage facility with genuine aloha – being helpful, respectful, and caring about each customer's individual needs."The new Kahului facility will offer the same high-quality storage solutions and exceptional customer service that have made the Kona location a community favorite. Customers can expect state-of-the-art security features like Bluetooth Smart Locks, convenient access hours, luggage storage, drive-up unit access, and a variety of sizes to meet their storage needs.For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact the team at (808) 419-3184 to reserve a space.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

