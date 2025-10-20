S.I.C. FILM SCHOOL chooses Hillside NJ for location of LIVE Broadcast Studio SIC+

SIC+ Press Conference with Mayor Dahlia Vertreese will take place on Wednesday October 22nd at 2pm

HILLSIDE , NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.I.C. Film School, known for opening the world’s first hologram studio, for being the 1st film school inside a major studio development (Lionsgate) and for utilizing media, arts and technology to heal humanity, with its mission of Social Impact Content, has recently launched its own OTT Streaming Platform and Broadcast Network, SIC+ Having recently completed the purchase of a commercial property in Hillside NJ, SIC Film School is announcing its plans to invest in the development of a state-of-the-art LIVE Production Studio. The multi-million dollar Facility will produce positive content under the studio banner and platform SIC+ and will also provide its world renowned education services via SIC Film School’s Curriculum and Teaching Artists. SIC+ will be a place to learn, produce and publish, LIVE, all in one facility.“After meeting with the Mayor and learning about her vision for Hillside, we saw it as a great community to bring our advanced technology and education services” - Hezues R, Founder and CEO of S.I.C. Film SchoolAt Wednesday’s event, SIC will announce programs it will provide for local youth and residents to receive FREE training, workshops and access to the Television and Film Industry.Not just a film school.. S.I.C. has been a leader of technology in storytelling. As the first school in the World to have a campus in the Metaverse – S.I.C. has been at the forefront of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Extended Reality in arts education.The press conference with Mayor Dahlia Vertreese will take place on Wednesday, October 22nd at 2pm at SIC+ 311 Hillside Ave, Hillside NJ.

