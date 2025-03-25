HolomaRx Debuts World's First Greeting Card with a Hologram

HolomaRx.com Marilyn Monroe Hologram Birthday Card

Revolutionary Patented Technology Brings Messages to Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HolomaRx, the innovative tech company at the forefront of augmented reality, is proud to announce the launch of the world’s first greeting card with a hologram — redefining how people connect and share meaningful messages.For the first time ever, HolomaRx is combining the emotional impact of a traditional greeting card with cutting-edge hologram technology. Through state-of-the-art volumetric capture, HolomaRx creates a 3D rendering of a person’s message, allowing them to appear in lifelike detail. The 3D rendering is hosted in a secure cloud platform and made accessible via a QR code embedded in the greeting card. When the recipient scans the QR code using their mobile device, the hologram appears in real-time within their physical environment through augmented reality (AR).“There’s nothing more powerful than a heartfelt message delivered face-to-face — and now, with HolomaRx, we’ve made that possible in a whole new way,” said Hezues R, Founder of SIC, parent company of HolomaRx. “Integrating holograms into greeting cards is not just a technological leap — it’s a new era for human connection. This allows people to share their love, celebrate milestones, and spread positivity in a way that feels personal, emotional, and unforgettable.”The volumetric capture process used by HolomaRx takes place at one of only a handful of volumetric stages in the country, and the only one in the world located inside of a retail storefront called SIC SPACE in Yonkers, New York. This state-of-the-art facility allows for high-resolution, full-body capture, ensuring that the 3D hologram maintains a realistic presence and lifelike quality.The HolomaRx greeting card is now available for pre-order at HolomaRx.comAbout HolomaRxHolomaRx is a pioneering technology company focused on blending human connection with immersive experiences through augmented reality and volumetric capture. A subsidiary of SIC, HolomaRx is dedicated to using cutting-edge technology to enhance how people communicate and share meaningful moments. The emphasis on 'Rx' in the brand name reflects the company’s mission to deliver a prescription of innovative tech aimed at addressing society’s ills. This vision aligns with the ethos of its parent company, SIC, which is committed to the broader goal of healing humanity.

