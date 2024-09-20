S.I.C. Partners With Filmmakers Academy To Launch 'Cellphone Cinema' Curriculum To High School Students

S.I.C. Film School Filmmakers Academy

Educating young filmmakers on how to use their available resources to create content that addresses social issues.

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.I.C. Film School and Filmmakers Academy announce a new partnership that will introduce high school students across New York to a one-of-a-kind film course entitled “Cellphone Cinema.” This course is an adaptation of the S.I.C.Film School’s advanced film curriculum combined with Filmmakers Academy’s expertise in producing high-quality and technically-intensive training videos, packaged in a more relevant and relatable model for High School students who don’t have access to expensive production gear. The goal is to encourage young content creators to tell their stories regardless of available resources while focusing on social issues.Brendan Sweeney, CEO of Filmmakers Academy states, “Our goal has always been to disrupt the educational space and to make art, more specifically the art of filmmaking, a tangible career path for those of all levels and backgrounds. Since Shane and Lydia started this company in 2009, they have laid the foundation for creatives all around the world and my goal is to continue those efforts in New York School Districts.”Filmmakers Academy created an educator license for a curated playlist of their content library that aligns with the S.I.C. curriculum being taught in high schools across New York. S.I.C. works directly with each school to coordinate staffing and all ancillary needs of the school. “Partnering with Hezues from S.I.C. Film School was a no-brainer and an institution that aligns seamlessly with our mission. I’m beyond excited to help those in the region craft a bright future in the arts,” says Brendan Sweeney.“When the economy suffers, the arts are the first to be cut in many high schools across the country. Cellphone Cinema will teach students the film standard and then show them how to achieve similar results with limited resources,” says Hezues R, Founder and CEO of S.I.C. Film School. Hezues continues, “We are excited about this partnership with Filmmakers Academy. It’s imperative that we invest in our youth and that we provide them with the opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry.”Lydia Hurlbut and her director of photography husband, Shane Hurlbut, ASC, share decades of experience in Hollywood filmmaking and health education. “Our partnership with S.I.C. Film School is a crowning achievement for accessible film education,” says Lydia. “By integrating our practical film education by industry professionals into each high school’s curriculum, we are empowering all to express themselves behind the camera and pursue their passions in the film industry.”“We see Filmmakers Academy as our commitment to the next generation of filmmakers,” continues Shane. “Filmmakers Academy delivers an immersive learning experience that helps filmmakers of any level master the craft, fast-track their careers, and produce previously unimaginable opportunities through our community and networking events.”S.I.C. Film School's Director of Partnerships, Shanae Williams says, "We are intentional about using the most innovative and high tech equipment to change the way we approach storytelling and content creation. We lead the way in AR/VR/XR and we have the world's first hologram stage used to educate young people. Launching Cellphone Cinema with Filmmakers Academy builds upon that legacy and our focus on working with the best partners."About S.I.C. Film School: Founded in 2019 by Hezues R, entrepreneur and philanthropist who is known for being honored by two Presidents of the United States. S.I.C. Film School has a college-level campus located in the heart of the Lionsgate development, with a non-profit component that provides a multitude of services for youth 14-19, focused exclusively on social impact. Through working with youth that have been directly affected by social issues, S.I.C. Film School empowers students to create content that addresses those issues. S.I.C stands for Social Impact Content and its mission is to heal humanity one voice at a time.About Filmmakers Academy: Founded by Lydia and Shane Hurlbut, ASC in 2009 and began as Hurlbut Visuals, the goal has always been to ignite the passion and pursuits of artists and filmmakers. Over the years the company has rebranded and transitioned into a networking hub and the best online educational platform for filmmakers. Filmmakers Academy members learn and master techniques across various disciplines with on-the-job training videos, live virtual mentor coaching sessions, member networking opportunities, and exclusive events.###Any high school interested in gaining access to the SIC FA Educator’s License and the Cellphone Cinema course, please send an email to Apply@SICfilmschool.comFor more information about Filmmakers Academy and their other subscription models, please visit www.FilmmakersAcademy.com

