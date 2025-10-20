INTENNSE Announces Dynamic Executive Team to Power 2026 Expansion

INTENNSE announced the appointment of key executives to full-time roles, strengthening its leadership team as the league accelerates toward expansion in 2026.

This is a milestone moment for our league. With these leaders on board, INTENNSE has secured the foundation to enable more professional tennis players to thrive like never before.” — CEO Charles Allen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE today announced the formal appointment of five key executives to full-time roles, strengthening its leadership team as the league accelerates toward a transformative expansion in 2026. Having been integral to the successful 2025 season, these leaders bring a wealth of experience and a distinct vision to broaden INTENNSE's reach and continue redefining the fan experience.Nancy MacDonald has been named Chief Commercial Officer. With more than two decades of experience leading high-impact marketing and brand initiatives across sports, media, and entertainment, she will oversee global commercial strategy, sponsorship engagement, marketing, and league commercialization. Before joining INTENNSE, MacDonald served as SVP of Marketing & Communications for the United Football League (UFL), where she launched the newly merged USFL-XFL brand. She also served as VP of Marketing for the United States Football League (USFL) and spent 18 years at FOX Sports, directing marketing for major properties, including NASCAR, College Football, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her work has earned three Sports Emmys, a Clio Sports Award, and a Promax Gold.“INTENNSE is redefining what professional tennis can be — modern, fast-moving, and built to spark fan engagement through entertainment and innovation,” said MacDonald. “By expanding how the sport is experienced and shared, we’re driving growth and opportunity for players and partners as well as inspiring audiences to build fresh connections with tennis and their local communities.”Oliver Bell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee finance and accounting, business and legal operations, human resources, and infrastructure functions in support of INTENNSE’s continued growth. Before joining INTENNSE, Bell served as CFO for three private equity–backed growth companies—Advanced Medical Strategies, Terminus, and Springbot—and as SVP of Finance & Operations at Braze, where he helped guide the company through multiple fundraising rounds leading to its IPO. An avid tennis player and fan, Bell relocated from New York to Atlanta in 2017, where he lives with his wife and two children.“INTENNSE is entering an exciting phase of growth,” said Bell. “I’m excited to help steer this momentum by providing the financial leadership that will propel our expansion and help realize our global ambitions."Mike Budney will serve as Vice President of Content and Creative, overseeing creative strategy, storytelling, and content production that captures the league’s energy and the passion of its athletes. A dynamic senior creative leader with more than 17 years of award-winning experience, Budney brings a rich background shaped by both network and league experience. He began his career at Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta, later moving to Pilot Content as Creative Director before joining the NBA as Content Lead for the NBA 2K League. There, he spearheaded creative strategy and multiplatform storytelling, earning multiple Tempest and Cynopsis awards for excellence in sports and esports.“I’m pumped for the world to experience our incredible storytelling and fresh take on tennis,” said Budney. “INTENNSE is where high-level competition meets high-level entertainment.”Talmadge "TJ" Canty Jr. has been named Vice President of Live Events and Broadcast Production. He will lead all aspects of event production and broadcast delivery for INTENNSE. With more than 20 years of experience, Canty brings deep expertise in creative design, logistics, and production innovation. Prior to joining INTENNSE, he served as Executive Producer of Broadcast, Live Events, and Operations for the NBA 2K League, playing a pivotal role in the league’s creation and the design of its signature Circle Stage. His work has earned multiple industry honors, including several Tempest Awards and a Telly Award for Best Esports Broadcast."Live events are where the heartbeat of INTENNSE is felt," said Canty. "We’re building unforgettable experiences that will resonate on-site, on broadcast, and throughout the industry.”Kevin Wagner will serve as Director of Corporate Partnerships, specializing in building strategic alliances and maximizing sponsor impact throughout the league’s second-season expansion. Wagner brings 15 years of experience driving revenue and partnerships across the sports landscape. His experience includes roles with Playfly Sports, where he helped elevate LSU’s partnership portfolio to rank among the top in the NCAA, and SponsorUnited, where he led new business development, contributing to the company’s three consecutive Inc. 5000 recognitions."INTENNSE is redefining how tennis engages the modern fan—fast-paced, creative, and built for today’s audiences," said Wagner. "I look forward to helping brands tap into that energy as we move into our next stage of growth.""This is a milestone moment for our league," said CEO Charles Allen. "With these leaders on board, INTENNSE has secured the foundation to enable more professional tennis players to thrive like never before. Their collective expertise ensures that as we expand to ten teams for our 2026 season, our audience and partners can expect elevated, thrilling, world-class delivery at every turn."INTENNSE executive appointments reflect its commitment to innovation and anticipation of a landmark expansion in 2026, promising a new era for the sport and its fans.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSE

